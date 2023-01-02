Wouter, Martijn, willeme, jaapiyo and Machiel share their personal highlights of 2022. In the car field that is.

We don’t just look back on the past year with cold numbers, we also have a number of personal stories. You could read them in our automotive highlights part 1 and part 2. However, that was not all, because part of the editors had not yet been discussed. That’s why here’s part 3!

Wouter

The highlights of 2022 – miene gute what a difficult question. I get to do so many fun things professionally, usually involving cars.

In terms of beautiful trips, the Volkswagen Amarok scores high along the Atlantic coast of South Africa. But you can also make beautiful rides in Brabant, for example in the Aventador SVJ of fellow petrolhead René van der Zel or in the Huracan Performante Spyder of Pierluigi. The mine-car rides are all memorable, it certainly doesn’t have to be an expensive supercar. A little power does help, as it turned out when we were allowed to drive the Continental Speed ​​back from Denmark. The first part on the autobahn was way too busy, but once we drove south on the A31 the other times disappeared like snow in the sun. How easily you can put 340+ on the clock with a W12 with two turbos, mindblowing.

I save the best for last: mid-December I was able to pick up my own 911 again. What happened to it, see you tomorrow, nice teaser this. The drive home was on the highway during the morning rush hour, not the most memorable drive. However, I had seriously missed the 911. Later that week I was able to go wild with less traffic.

Every time I warm up the 911 quietly, I wonder why it needed a different clutch and lighter flywheel. But then comes the moment when the road opens up, other traffic is not in sight and the six-cylinder is warm. I prefer to start a little more at the bottom of the rev range, let the suction sound swell. Only at the top does the naturally aspirated 911 get really fast, a big contrast to the current EVs and turbo blown engines. It is a disadvantage, but also the charm to chase the needle of the tachometer towards the red line. Switch just before, then back into the anchors for the next turn. The disadvantage of this generation 911 is that you can also quickly get some understeer, sometimes the gas can be used to neutralize that. I hunt from polder bend to polder bend. Sometimes interrupting the acceleration to keep my driver’s license in case of a possible check. And because then the game of acceleration, shifting and enjoying the sound can begin again.

I have to go back home, the last climb is to the Brienenoord. Weather that game to enjoy sound, acceleration and machine operation. The last kilometers the 911 can do a cooling down. When I reverse into the driveway, the heat still comes from the engine block, an EV doesn’t have that. I take one last look at the 911, I continue to find the basic shape incredibly beautiful. As soon as I enter the house, my son runs up to me and asks when we’re going for a ride. Now?

Martin

Fortunately, thanks to working for Autoblog, I regularly experience fun things in the car field, including this year to the snow in Finland with CUPRA, to Iceland with Volkswagen, in a Ferrari from Maranello to the coast and finally with Wouter visiting Alfa-Romeo! Also memorable were the Wouter&Martijns car transport service trips, where we drove home from Barcelona in a McLaren GT, and did the same from Copenhagen in a Bentley Continental GT Speed. When the latter reached 343 km/h after a day full of busy Autobahnen, the mood on board was slightly euphoric.

Thanks to the many Autoblog events (Driving Experience, Drift Course, My Car recordings), I also met more of our visitors than ever this year. Always a lot of fun hanging out with fellow petrolheads, and I hope to see more of you in 2023!

William

The year 2022 was full of automotive highlights. It was the year that the undersigned drove a lot more electrically. I’m still a diesel gentleman and an electric car is quite at odds with that when it comes to range. Now comes the argument that ‘90% can be electric’ but yes, I only drive long distances. The car that surprised me the most is the Kia EV6, our endurance tester. An excellent platform, excellent driving characteristics, excellent performance and above all: a decent price tag. Why the Kia EV6 only costs 65 grand and the Mercedes EQB 75? No idea, but that Kia EV6 has my respect. Especially because you can actually have fun with it. Headroom was a little tight and I couldn’t get used to all those electric assistants (which you have to turn off each ride), but on a winding road it’s an entertaining car. More than I expected. My tip, leave the GT for what it is and choose a GT-Line with 320 hp but without a skylight.

Another highlight is of course my own BMW 325d Touring. Over the past few years, we’ve tackled everything you can tackle. In 2022 we were able to enjoy it. The ride to Fréjus in particular was epic. Or rather, around the mountains near Fréjus. I recommend the following to everyone: empty your car completely, check the tire pressure, make sure all fluids are topped up, get up very early and scrub on French B-roads. Rarely have I had so much fun with a car. Especially because the upgrades have completely transformed the 325d from a great mid-sized car to a sporty sports estate. In particular, the upgrades that do not provide extra power (anti-roll bars, Brembo brakes) ensure that you have noticeably more fun in a car that cannot be translated into a brochure. The fact that you can easily reach 270 and can drive 1 in 16 (not simultaneously, of course), is a nice bonus.

Jaap

An automotive highlight of the year… difficult. Normally I would have completed my education in Curaçao last year. The plan was therefore to ship the 944 there and then finally give it the deserved new paint. By striking the wok examiner of death, it all turned out differently and that wild idea was postponed / adjusted. Buying an F11 with my brother and making the trip to the eastern neighbors several times to find the right one was great, but that was secretly at the end of last year. There have been no other mutations in my own garage or those of others with whom I was closely involved. So the automotive highlight was, again… the Grand Prix in Zandvoort.

It’s almost ‘normal’ again, but it’s still special that this race is being held in the Netherlands again. Max Verstappen is now so big that he conquers all environmental clubs, concerned local residents and endangered species. This way we can still organize a party for petrol heads in 202x. And that is actually not so common in these turbulent times. The editors were again well represented in the public this edition. Colleague @rubenpriest and I were there on Friday as Alpine guests. Taste the atmosphere on Friday, report on Saturday and Sunday at home in front of the TV and try to make an interesting report of it. A GP weekend doesn’t get any better. Unless we get that Emperor package from Caesars Palace as a gift from someone this year…

Machiel

There were two clear automotive highlights in the past year. It’s a shame to only cover one of those, so I’ll just mention them both. Actually, it was the same highlights as last year, only in a different order: buying a new car and a road trip through Europe.

The road trip took place in August, with the same group of Crossfires as last year. It was another great adventure that took us through Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia and Italy. This year not everything went smoothly (as you can read in the road trip report), but in the end I was more lucky than unlucky and everything turned out fine.

The second highlight was the purchase of a new car. Of course it was a pity to say goodbye to the Crossfire, but fortunately the sale went smoothly. Moreover, I am (still) very happy with my new acquisition: an SLK 350. I still want to make some modifications to make the car completely to my taste, but that is something to look forward to in 2023…

