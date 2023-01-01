Automotive highlights from the editors, this is part 2!

In the first part of the automotive highlights, editors Ruben, Michel, Nicolas and editor-in-chief Michael spoke. In this second part, cameraman Arnold, editors Onno and Loek have the floor.

Onno

The highlight in the car field in 2022 was also the low point for me. I said goodbye to my Abarth 500. We needed a car for it three years ago. Fine, but I wanted one that you can enjoy. Well, then you soon come to an Abarth. A very nice car for a reasonable price. Especially since mine was an Esseesse, which was also tickled a bit. More than 200 hp in such a bomb is just enjoyment. Especially since it was fitted with a pair of Magneti Marelli exhausts. A noise, not normal. Our neighbors were less enthusiastic.

But, last year I worked a lot at home. That will remain so for the time being and that is why I got rid of the Abarth. Our other car was also sold and we got one in return: a Lynk & Co 01. Not the prettiest car, but you really get a lot for your money. Every option is on it and it is very comfortable to drive. Still, I get the creeps when I hear an Abarth pass by. Maybe one day again…

Loek

The highlight for me must be my trip to the United Kingdom in June 2022. Traveling by car (and car train) anyway with the Renault Clio from the Autoblog Garage was an experience, but being greeted there with all the car friends I haven’t seen in years have seen, to travel from car café Caffeine & Machine to Jeremy Clarkson’s farm shop and everything in between.

The absolute highlights must be the two events at the Goodwood Circuit, tuning event Players Classic and of course Festival of Speed. Players for the wonderful atmosphere and the best modified cars in the UK and Festival of Speed ​​for being the absolute mecca for car enthusiasts for a week. From M3 Touring to Hennessey Venom F5 and from classic F1 cars to modern Ford Transit Supervans, it was all there.

Nice anecdotes about Festival of Speed ​​mainly come from the parking lot, where a LaFerrari suddenly stood quite randomly between the Transits and Range Rovers. We were also gawking at a real 911 Carrera RS 2.7 when the owner came by and had to make a phone call: “Would we like to start his Carrera RS 2.7” (of course yes). And spotted a Ford RS200 ‘in the wild’ for the first time, in a field in the tall grass as if it were an old Fiesta.

Low point is encountering a new BMW i7 on the BAB9 between Ingolstadt and Munich, in two-tone color scheme and with M package (I’m still not sleeping well)

Arnold

My automotive highlight. That’s where you ask me what and it’s going to be hard to choose! This year we got to enjoy so many beautiful cars and so many moments that choosing only 1 thing is short. Especially the connection and the stories that automotive can bring is wonderful! Everyone has a feeling or experience with it that makes it beautiful. Last summer, for example, we spent a day filming together with Wouter for the Porsche 718 GT4 RS driving test. Which was especially a very nice day because this beech is simply an absolute winner! In other words: the car that you don’t need but absolutely want! It loosens up a lot when you’re on the go. Stories and reactions get all kinds of angles and come from an energy that the 9000rpm unleashes at that moment!

A while later I was allowed to drive along in a McLaren 720S with Capristo to make a sound clip of this and to test whether this Capristo did what it had to do, release pure emotion! Wow! Quite a contrast to the atmospheric Porsche and yet so cool! 720 hp on a small 1300 kg is bizarre!

This ‘A3’ driver must also have thought who recently had an RS3 upgraded to 820 hp. It is true that it is heavier than the McLaren, but at least as impressive! Coincidentally I walked into VVT for a cup of coffee with tall stories when this monster received its final inspection test for the public road. Before I knew it I was in the co-driver’s seat with the laptop on my lap for a ride on this ride! Fiercely! Great!

Summary: 2022 was the year in which these kinds of experiences were possible again! If I can choose 1 thing that first comes to mind, it is the connection it makes. During the my car sessions I am responsible for shots in and around the car. The most beautiful stories are always released both in front of and off the camera and this makes it gold! It’s not about whether it’s that 718 GT4 RS, 720S or RS3. It is especially that shared passion and respect for each other that makes it beautiful!

This article Automotive highlights from the editors (part 2) first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Automotive #Highlights #Editors #Part