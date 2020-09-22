D.allara who? Hardly any automobile fan knows this name. Dallara developed the basis for the Formula E racing series, which teams from Audi to Porsche use. The automotive company from near Parma, on the eastern slopes of the Apennines, is one of the pioneers in automotive engineering. The 660 employees in the high-tech workshop work, among other things, for the series production of Audi, Bugatti, Maserati and Porsche, and the Ducati motorcycle brand is also part of the customer base.

The history of Dallara begins in 1959. Company founder Giampaolo Dallara joins Ferrari, later becomes chief engineer at Maserati and in 1966 belongs to the development team of the legendary Lamborghini Miura. Cooperations with Fiat and Ferrari, Toyota and Honda followed, and the Formula 1 circus was the playing field for the enthusiastic Italians. Other car legends such as the Fiat X 1/9 or the KTM X-Bow can also be attributed to the ideas workshop.

With these and other developments, time counts above all. Not only those that go by to quickly complete a lap on the racetrack, but also those in which projects are driven from the idea to the implementation in reality. For a long time now this has not been possible without a computer. And similar to how stock brokers and investment bankers position their computers as close as possible to the next access point to the data line in order to use the advantage of a few hundredths of a second for higher profits, Dallara also relies on the fastest supercomputers and simulations. In Varano de ‘Melegari, a bespoke next-scale M5 computer with Intel Xeon processors from computer specialist Lenovo and a working memory of 258 terabytes works in the high-security wing, which is kept at a constant temperature of 20 degrees. Ten other servers are part of the system.

Time saved can hardly be outweighed by money

The computers cost five to six million euros, but the time saved can hardly be outweighed by money. In the past, complex model building was always necessary for developments. Today engineers work with complex calculation models and computers. The company’s business model follows a very simple guideline. “As a consultant, we sell what we learn from motorsport to customers,” says founder Giampaolo Dallara.

And very successfully. In the American Indy Car races, the company has to a certain extent subscribed to the pole position. Audi benefited from the Italians’ know-how in the former DTM, and Dallara finally got into Formula E via Formula 3. Business is going well, the number of employees has increased more than sixfold since 2006. They kept expanding until Corona came. The tasks for automobile manufacturers are becoming increasingly complex, homologations and certifications do not only play a role in emissions legislation, the regulations for road-legal vehicles have long since changed from the former brochure format to a shelf-filling collection of tome.