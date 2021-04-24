The assessment made by the directors of the automobile companies on the situation of the sector is becoming more optimistic and 43% consider that will improve in 2021, three points above the average of the answers given by the group of Spanish businessmen and managers. The billing prospects for 2021 are positive and 63% trust that it will increase this year, but 57% delay the return to pre-Covid-19 sales levels beyond 2022, according to the report ‘Perspectives Spain 2021: Automotive ‘made by KPMG next to CEOE.

The impact of the pandemic is perceived in this way in employment and investment forecasts since 52% of the companies surveyed plans to reduce its workforce this year, while 53% assure that they will have to cut their investment.

Likewise, digitization will occupy a prominent place in corporate agendas, since 69% place technological tools as the main area of ​​investment for 2021, while 78% consider it their main challenge when adapting to the new reality. For the next 12 months, businessmen in the sector foresee that the improvement of processes will be their main strategic priority (74%), followed by digital transformation (62%), the development of new products (40%) and more than 30% access the European Next Generation EU Recovery Plan. Among the main risks, that of demand stands out for 72% of those surveyed, well above regulatory (46%) and technological (39%).

In fact, according to the majority opinion of vehicle manufacturers, the digital transformation will be key to generating benefits: 87% of those surveyed consider that it will generate higher income in the value chain than the technical elements of the vehicle. Almost half of the companies in the sector (49%) do not believe that combustion engines will be replaced by other propulsion systems before 2030 and four out of five places the circulation of autonomous vehicles on our roads as of this date. In this sense, practically the entire sector believes that regulation will determine the technological agenda of manufacturers.