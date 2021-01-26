The European Commission on Tuesday approved public aid of 2.9 billion euros from twelve Member States, including Germany, France and Italy, for a large European research project on new generation batteries in the automotive industry. In the new project approved on Tuesday, “Germany has taken a leadership position to coordinate even more industrial players and member states”, said EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager at a press conference.

Europe, which seeks to compete with Asia in this crucial future market for the automotive sector, had already approved aid of 3.2 billion at the end of 2019 for another project involving seven Member States. This first partnership involved 17 companies, including BMW, but also the German chemists BASF and Belgian Solvay.

The new project, called “European innovation in batteries” brings together 42 companies until 2028, including manufacturers BMW, Fiat and Tesla (which has established itself near Berlin), French chemist Arkema, and Swedish battery specialist Northvolt.