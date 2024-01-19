Appointment in the new location of Pavilions 11 and 12 of Veronafiere from 14 to 16 May with the 2024 edition of Automotive Dealer Day, scheduled for next 14 to 16 May. 15,000 m2 of exhibition space, plus 8 dedicated conference rooms and a lounge for networking with foreign operators to define the challenges that both retail and the entire sector are facing, whose margins for action are wider, also due to the needs of a new mobility.

“21 years of in-depth knowledge and analysis of the dynamics of the distribution segment and its evolutionary line give us the opportunity to describe and study the mobility ecosystem as it currently is: a sector that is changing both internally with the retailers that cover an increasingly key role, both towards the end user”, says Alessandro Dal Bon, VP Industry and Dealer Solutions of Quintegia. “The objective of Automotive Dealer Day is to trace a path that starts from the car and encounters new worlds and different ways of experiencing mobility, increasingly connected and intermodal, becoming the real House of Mobility. We will host internationally renowned personalities, industry experts and the main companies and car manufacturers to guarantee participants a global vision in line with future developments, new businesses, new trends and new frontiers”.

The 2024 edition will follow the successful format which is based on three fundamental elements: the program full of content, divided into a schedule with workshops and debates that examine trend topics, analyses, specific studies, insights, best practices, stories of inspirational successes of the extra sector; the business area where the sector's leading companies, active in the main OEM operating areas, exhibit; the space for synergies and networking that offers the opportunity both to participate in meetings organized by car manufacturers, sponsoring companies and dealer associations, and to discuss in more informal evening moments.