The 21st edition of the Automotive Dealer Day, the reference event for automotive distribution players and for the mobility ecosystem in Europe. Not surprisingly, the title of this edition of the event is Mobility Leaders: at Veronafiere, until May 18th, operators in the automotive sector will have the opportunity to meet and discuss highly topical issues, ranging from the ecological transition to sustainability and beyond.

Reference event

“Operators in the automotive sector are the actors who can, or rather must, guide the transformation of the mobility business from a sustainable perspective. Dealers, car manufacturers and companies in the supply chain are now called to be Mobility Leaders in this phase of profound change and business evolution – say the organizers – Automotive Dealer Day represents a unique opportunity to meet among all these players, to seek new stimuli, new answers and certainly new questions and generate impulses for innovation and growth for the entire sector”.

The program

The program of this edition of Automotive Dealer Day is very rich and varied: many prominent figures who will actively participate in conferences, round tables and insights, not only representatives of car manufacturers but also companies in the sector, dealerships and associations, in particular Anfia, Unrae, Federauto, Motus-E and many more. The complete agenda of the activities that will take place in these three days can be consulted on the official website of the event.

Record numbers

We are talking about one of the most important events at a national level with companies as protagonists as regards the ecological transition of the automotive industry. Just think about the numbers registered by the event held last year: 5,000 participants, over 70 exhibiting companies, 15 automotive brands present, over 50 workshops and more than 100 speakers. “Making Automotive Dealer Day sustainable means conceiving, planning and implementing it in a way that minimizes negative impacts on the environment and leaves a positive legacy for the host community – explains Quintegia, the company organizing the event – To do this, in addition to choosing low-impact and circular solutions, we have decided to offset the CO2 emissions produced during the event by purchasing certified carbon credits to make the event carbon neutral“.