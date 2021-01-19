Carlos Tavares, Managing Director of Stellantis (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Focus on electric. At the end of the year, the new automotive giant, Stellantis, will offer around 40 electric models. Its managing director, Carlos Tavares, revealed it on franceinfo on Tuesday, January 19. Stellantis was born from the merger of PSA and Fiat Chrysler. It brings together no less than fourteen brands, from Peugeot to Alfa Romeo, including Fiat, Citroën and Jeep.

“As I speak to you, there are already 29 electric vehicles on sale, explains Carlos Tavares. By the end of the year, there will be almost forty. Stellantis is well endowed. “ The American Tesla is enjoying growing success. What to scare the boss of Stellantis? No, answers Carlos Tavares, for whom Elon Musk constitutes “an excellent stimulant. ”

Stellantis will invest heavily. “If you take the figures for 2019, the new set weighs around 170 billion euros in turnover. Between 8% and 10% of turnover will be invested in research and development and in industrial investments. That’s a considerable amount of money. “

By uniting, PSA and Fiat-Chrysler will reduce their costs by 5 billion euros. Will the new group cut jobs? “This is not what we expect “, answers the leader, who adds:”What would have been dramatic for the company is not to merge. Failure to do so would undoubtedly have led the two families to put themselves in a situation of difficulty, in relation to the additional costs represented by the new regulations.. ”

Stellantis is registered in the Netherlands. Carlos Tavares assures us that it is not for tax reasons: “There is no tax benefit to being in the Netherlands (…) from 2021. The reason [de cette installation, ndlr] reflects the balance that we wanted for this 50/50 merger, between two great nations, France and Italy, which made it difficult to choose a seat in one of these two great nations. To make this choice balanced, like many other companies, like Airbus, we chose the Netherlands. That’s the only reason. “

After the pandemic, will car sales resume? Those of PSA fell by nearly 30% last year, worldwide. Carlos Tavares says he is “very confident “ : “As soon as you lift the lockdown, sales pick up very quickly. “