“Over the next decade, software will fundamentally transform the car.” The phrase is from Herbert diess, CEO of Volkswagen, who has taken good note of the strategy that has led to Elon musk to transform a tiny electric vehicle manufacturer into the world’s largest carmaker by market capitalization. Beyond batteries, Tesla has inaugurated a new way of understanding the automotive industry, offering wireless vehicle updates, which improve not only its infotainment system but hitherto untouchable areas, such as autonomy or engine performance. A new business model that promises to be very profitable, and in which large automobile companies have also turned, so as not to be left without their part in a succulent cake that technology companies also look at with appetite.

In the new era, the car aims to be a different product, “a smartphone on wheels” that requires new capabilities and technologies, and in which the value is transferred from the engine and chassis to the battery and software. A report by the consulting firm McKinsey published just before the pandemic estimated an annual growth of 9% for the automotive software market, and another 10% for its validation and verification until 2030. In both cases, well above the 3% that expected for vehicle sales.

Both markets, software and validation, closely linked, will represent a market of about 84,000 million dollars, about 70,000 million euros, within a decade. And the coronavirus does not appear to have done anything other than accelerate the trend. In addition to Volkswagen, Renault and BMW have also announced huge bets on software in recent months. The Bavarian house will invest “triple-digit amounts” until 2025 to allow its customers to personalize the vehicle purchase process and acquire new functions with it already on the road, such as activating advanced driving assistance, opening the door to a market ” highly profitable »that will allow the customer to better satisfy their individual mobility needs, according to their Customer and Sales manager, Pieter Note.

Renault has just founded the Software République ecosystem together with Dassault, Atos, STM and Thales, with the stated objective of developing and commercializing all kinds of solutions. An example: that the user can reach a charging point with his electric car and it recognizes it and charges it automatically. Another: being able to choose the most efficient – and cheapest – travel option at all times. “The vehicle is no longer the central point of the automotive value chain. On-board software, electronics and intelligence increasingly determine both value and use, “in the words of Renault CEO Luca de Meo.” In the words of Renault CEO, Luca de meo.

The Italian, during his previous stage in the Spanish Seat, promoted the Seat: Code laboratory, which today has become one of the jewels in the automotive crown. “Our goal is to create digital services that we can market and that generate a profit, a competitive advantage for Seat, for Cupra and for the Volkswagen Group,” he explains. Carlos Goodwins, CEO of Seat: Code. A center that pursues “continuous disruption by experimenting with new technologies and using new methodologies and business practices.”

The tech lab, founded in 2019, employs more than 150 people, exploring three types of projects: mobility and micro-mobility, supply chain, and digital customer experience. Its income statement includes developments such as the Seat Mó mobility service, but also predictive maintenance applications at the Martorell factory, capable of saving the company thousands of euros by detecting a possible breakdown or wear in advance. “Having your own software laboratory allows you to maintain all the strategic knowledge within the company”, highlights Buenosvinos, who underlines the “fresh air” that it implies in order to pursue new business opportunities in the new mobility of the future. In his view, “all manufacturers should bet on developing their software to compete in the future”, because “internalizing development allows for high returns and responding more quickly to needs.”

Volkswagen, the group to which Seat belongs, has just created the Cariad company, chaired by Markus Duesmann, CEO of Audi. It is unifying the knowledge of the Group’s brands in terms of software, developing a unified electronic architecture and operating system for all brands. At the end of 2024, it will debut on the first Audi model based on the Artemis project, and then the VW.OS operating system will be progressively integrated into all Group vehicles. The intention of the consortium is that, from the middle of the decade, most of its vehicles will be mounted on the new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), suitable for extending its new software architecture to vehicles of all brands and segments. Then the internally developed software will have gone from 10% to 60%.

Cariad is also developing the technical foundations for autonomous driving, data-driven business models and new mobility services. Diess’s intention is for it to become the second largest software company in Europe, after SAP. Because as he assured in the recent presentation of Volkswagen’s results, in a market controlled mainly by Chinese or American companies, “there is only one loophole in which Europe still has a chance to play a leading role– The Next Generation of Automotive Software ».

A computer lab on the Rambla



Seat was a pioneer, in 2019, in establishing a software development center, the Seat: Code. In 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, he made more than a hundred hires, and moved to Rambla 124, in the heart of Barcelona. The center, in which more than 150 people work -including operators from the Martorell assembly lines-, has a double mission. On the one hand, it seeks to improve efficiency in production processes. On the other, it develops digital products that represent new business avenues for Seat, beyond the sale of vehicles.

Among the projects developed so far is the online pre-booking platform for the Cupra Ateca Limited Edition and the renting platform for the Mii electric, as well as the Seat Mó motorcycle sharing service app and a logistics tool for the emergency respirators that Seat produced in the raw of the coronavirus pandemic. The “software guys” at Seat also share space with a team from Porsche’s software division, Porsche Digital, with whom they share knowledge and synergies.