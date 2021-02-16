Stellantis and Total’s new battery factory for electric cars could generate between 1,400 and 2,000 jobs by 2030 in Douvrin (Nord-Pas-de-Calais), its management said on Tuesday. The joint venture called Automotive Cells Company (ACC) should start production at the end of 2023 in Douvrin and Billy-Berclau, with between 350 and 500 employees. “We are going to need automated line operators, maintenance professionals, some chemistry experts, quality technicians”, said Yann Vincent, CEO of ACC. A second block will be built in Douvrin and a third at the Opel plant in Kaiserslautern, Germany. According to VAC management, the plant is a solution to deal with the decline in activity in the construction of thermal engines. L. G.