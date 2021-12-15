Despite its price tag (about 350,000 euros), the Futurista was very well received by enthusiasts. That success (of the 20 planned copies, 17 have already been sold) prompted Automobili Amos to come up with a second version. Like the first, it is based on an original Lancia Delta Integrale 16V, but is more inspired by the competition versions that took part in rally raids such as the Safari Rally.

As the company from Arese itself indicates, functionality and robustness take precedence over aesthetics. Like the Futurista (and unlike the original Delta), the Safarista is a three-door, but compared to Automobili Amos’ previous achievement it packs in plenty of tweaks to make it even more capable on the worst roads or in the desert. .

>> Read also – Lancia 037 makes comeback as Kimera EV037

Safari look

For example, the Safarista gets more cut bumpers and the typical rally mud flaps, but the wheels and the front fenders are also specific. Inside, there’s only room for two, with a carbon spare wheel well in the rear. The two bucket seats are equipped with 4- or 5-point belts and a full roll cage is also provided. In addition, a fire extinguisher and a ‘motorsport fuel tank’ are standard equipment. The steering wheel is a removable one.

>> Read also – Yes, the Lancia Delta is getting back into rallying

The Safarista also gets a hydraulically operated handbrake, as well as adjustable suspension. The engine is being overhauled by the Italian specialist Autotecnica and equipped with an upgraded cooling system for water, oil and air. Automobili Amos does not give exact specifications for the Safarista, but the Futurista would develop about 335 hp.

Automobili Amos plans only 10 copies of the Safarista. The price tag of the transformation is quite a bit higher than that of the Futurista: 570,000 euros… excluding VAT – and it is not clear whether the donor car is included in that price; if not, you can add just under 30,000 euros. Still interested? Then you can email to the very appropriate address mammamia@automobiliamos.it…