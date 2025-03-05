03/04/2025



Updated 03/05/2025 at 02: 25h.





Car manufacturers and suppliers recognize the collective efforts of the strategic dialogue after the declaration of Ursula von der read on the future of the automobile industry proposing to expand the period of compliance with the target of emissions from 2025 to 2027.

From Acea they consider that, despite this announcement, there is no time to lose to safeguard competitiveness. They emphasize that they have invested “hundreds of billions of euros” and are committed to making zero emission mobility a successful business model.

Ola Källenius, president of the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA) and General Director of Mercedes-Benz, has affirmed that this strategic dialogue arrives at the right time, since the transformation of our car industry “is in full swing and now we must define a framework that guarantees the competitiveness of the EU in this critical sector.”

For Källenius the transition to a mobility of zero emissions and a prosperous European car industry must advance together and that is not negotiable. «We appreciate the focus on accelerating the implementation of autonomous driving and the proposed measures for CO2 reduction by 2025 for cars and vans. But allow me to be clear about our main concern: how do we draw the course until 2035 with the flexibility and pragmatism necessary for this transition to work? This is the fundamental question that we would like to address with the president of the commission during the next meeting of the strategic dialogue ».









For Matthias Zink, president of the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEA) «There is a crucial question without response: how can we establish a regulatory framework open to technology that allows solutions such as PHEV and autonomy extensors beyond 2035? This must be a key element of the automotive action plan and a fundamental part of the review of CO2 regulation. More than 3,000 companies, many of them small and medium enterprises, depend on this flexibility to prosper in Europe ».

According to Christian Levin, president of the ACEA Commercial Vehicle Council and General Director of Scania «we have less than five years left to go from 2% to 35% market share without practically the necessary conditions. It is essential that the next action plan for the automotive industry includes an accelerated review of CO2 standards for heavy vehicles up to 2025 based on an urgent evaluation of the propitious conditions. Trucks and buses are the backbone of the European economy, essential for the daily life of millions of citizens and companies. But to accelerate its transition to climate neutrality, a much greater emphasis should be given to the implementation of critical infrastructure, ensuring cost parity and promoting the demand for trucks and buses of zero emissions ».

The urgency of acting is from the point of view of manufacturers and suppliers, since the zero -emission vehicle market is not taking advantage of quickly. The transition can only work if it is accompanied by ambitious and immediate actions to boost infrastructure, encourage demand and reduce manufacturing costs.

Thus, vehicle manufacturers and suppliers of the automobile industry reiterated the joint call so that the following priority issues are addressed with priority.

Among them, they ask to accelerate the reviews of the CO2 regulations for cars, vans and heavy vehicles until 2025, including an urgent evaluation of the conducive conditions of the sector.

They also request to address the insufficient propitious conditions that slow down the transformation. They claim that the industry needs to see greater objectives, fiscal and purchase incentives to boost the mass adoption of zero emission vehicles and a specific set of measures to stimulate the demand for the heavy vehicle segment that addresses the total cost of property.

In the face of global competition and dependence on battery technology controlled by other regions, manufacturers are committed to maintaining flexibility for all technologies, including PHEVs, autonomy, hydrogen and other climatic solutions and other climbing solutions, is crucial for resilience and strategic autonomy of Europe.

Regarding trade and associations with other regions, they consider a balanced commercial policy necessary that establish equal conditions with world competitors and, at the same time, protect the European added value and maintain the benefits of a global connected supply chain. Guarantee access to financing for the supply chain of the automotive industry in order to allow world competitiveness in critical technologies for the automotive industry.