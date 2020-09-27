Next Thursday, the Orléans commercial court will examine the offer to buy back Inteva France by its own members. As part of the company’s placement in receivership since June 9, the management of Inteva has benefited from a reduced take-over mechanism. This mechanism, provided for by an ordinance of May 20, 2020, authorizes the owner of a bankrupt company to buy it out before the commercial court. If this text is supposed to promote the preservation of employment, some companies have been able to divert it to their profit.

170 positions had already been eliminated during the two previous layoff plans at Inteva, in 2018 and 2019.

“We are facing an organized relocation plan”, estimates Franck Pattin, departmental secretary of FO Vosges. Spread over three production sites, Inteva currently employs more than 600 people in France. But, in the aftermath of the health crisis, management presented an offer based on a massive reduction in staff at two of its sites. The most important of them, located in Saint-Dié (Vosges), must close, leaving 241 employees on the floor. The establishment of Sully-sur-Loire, would undergo 70 destruction of posts. “Inteva offers these deletions, but it does not guarantee the sustainability of the sites that remain open”, recalled Franck Pattin.

The fear of dismantling other French sites

In the running to win, the takeover offer formulated by Inteva distills the scent of windfall for shareholders. “Normally, the ordinance of May 20 preserves part of employment and promotes recovery”, explains Denis Bréant, from CGT metallurgy. “In this case, it quickly became a tool that serves the desires of relocation. “ In theory, the sacrifice of jobs in Saint-Dié would allow the sustainability of other activities on the various Inteva sites in France. “Except that most of the assembly lines were transferred over a year ago to a site opened in Romania! “ launches Franck Pattin. “Inteva is doing what she planned several months ago. It is a relocation plan which simply does not bear the name ”, the delegate continued.

“There is a cynical circumvention of a law which should be used to promote recovery”, abounds the centrist mayor of Saint-Dié, David Valence. “Ultimately, we fear a dismantling of other French sites”, warns Denis Bréant, from CGT metallurgy. The delegate recalled that activity transfers have already taken place in recent years at Inteva France, in particular from the Sully-sur-Loire site, the victim of a partial relocation of its activities to the Czech Republic, in 2018.

“Our feeling is that Inteva has turned away other potential buyers by refusing in particular to provide certain economic documents! »Denis Bréant (CGT metallurgy)

A few days before the decision was rendered in court, some continue to question how the current owner was able to position himself as a favorite on the takeover offer, while years of difficulties had led him to declare himself in bankruptcy last June. “Our feeling is that Inteva has turned away other potential buyers by refusing in particular to provide certain economic documents! “ launches Denis Bréant. A finding shared by several experts, who recall that, in the context of a takeover offer, competing candidates do not have access to the same level of information as the boss-buyer, who also maintains direct contact with his employees. .

The offer, presented two weeks ago, is seen as the coup de grace by the employees of Saint-Dié, who had already gone through two successive social plans in 2018 and 2019. “What particularly marks us is the brutality of the situation, the way of doing things”, regrets Jean-Bernard Didier, delegate of the CFC-CGG in Saint-Dié. However, the plant had just regained financial balance last year, putting an end to years of negative results. “It seems particularly unfair to us, because we have made a lot of efforts in recent months, our prices are now equivalent to those of our competitor in Romania”, explains the CGT delegate of the Inteva site in Saint-Dié, Olivier Piaia.

No supra-legal compensation for employees

A sentence all the more harsh for the employees affected by the previous social plans of the automotive subcontractor. “They will not receive supra-legal indemnities”, explains Denis Bréant. “How can we let a company benefit from state aid without obtaining compensation linked to employment? ” the union official protested. “For employees, allowances are often used to fund training. We have, for example, an employee who would like to resume her nursing studies. Without these allowances, it will be impossible. “

The future is all the more uncertain for employees as the Saint-Dié basin has one of the highest unemployment rates in the region. “There are 241 employees in all. In a basin already devastated by unemployment, it will be hard ”, confides David Valence.

Several days before the judgment, the unions continue in any case to denounce the malicious use of the ordinance of May 20. “We have officially declared in favor of the outright withdrawal of this order”, announces Franck Pattin.

Lukas Beauviere