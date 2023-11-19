A tragedy occurred this Sunday in the Tocancipá Autodrome, after a woman lost her life when a TV screen fell on her head during the TC 2000 competition.

The Cundinamarca Fire Department reported: “At the moment we have four injuries and one fatality. The highway brigade is assisting with the support of the Tocancipá Fire Department and hospital centers.”

According to what has been known, the victim is the sports journalist Luz Piedad Eusse, who was with his daughters watching the competition. One of her daughters is among those reported injured. Luz was part of the work team of the Autos y Motos program, directed by Ricardo Soler, on Blu Radio.

This same Sunday, the Colombian Automobile Federation issued a statement in which it explains what happened in Tocancipá, and regrets the death of the sports journalist.

Fedeautos statement

“The Colombian Sports Automobile Federation-FCAD, its Executive Committee headed by its president Francisco Soto González, its General and Sports management, authorities and race officials, deeply regret the events that occurred this afternoon of November 19 at the Tocancipá Autodrome. , in development of the valid final of the TC 2000 Colombia Championship, when an LED screen located on the terrace of the VIP room collapsed after a strong wave of wind, causing the death of Mrs. Luz Eusse Arbeláez, who at that time was enjoying the event

as a spectator.”

“The deceased was a pilot, journalist and great motor sport enthusiast, especially TC 2000 Colombia. We express our sincere condolences to her husband, her daughters and other family members, friends and relatives, wishing that the mercy of the Almighty grants them strength in these difficult times. In the same way we wish a speedy and safe recovery to the people who, according to

with the Cundinamarca Firefighters report, they were injured.”

“Fedeautos states that at the time of what happened, the sports competitions were advanced in accordance with the provisions for this championship closing date without any setback, and that after what happened, the race management immediately ordered the suspension of the event as well as the urgent activation of established security protocols.”

