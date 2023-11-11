WWhen you look at new cars, you notice that for some time now there has been increased advertising with the qualities that are attributed to the country of manufacture: Fiat mounts small Italian flags on the seats and windows of its cars, Renault’s sports car brand Alpine has the French tricolore emblazoned on the car, The car manufacturer Volvo, which has long been part of a major Chinese corporation, sews Swedish flags into the interior and declares in all seriousness that the headlight shape of the new Volvos is inspired “by Thor’s hammer”. In times of increasingly interchangeable technology and form, you want to bring your products to customers through the promise of dolce vita, savoir-vivre or hygge-oriented Viking spirit.

Mercedes vehicles are pretty high on the lists of things that are internationally considered “typically German” products. The interesting thing, however, is that the cars that have shaped Mercedes’ positive reputation as the pinnacle of “German engineering” – durable, safe, timelessly elegant – for more than half a century, have almost always been designed by designers who come from countries with a… An almost romantic idea came from Germany to Stuttgart: the classic Mercedes vehicles of the 1960s were designed by the Frenchman Paul Bracq, who will be ninety in just over a month. He moved to BMW in the early 1970s, where he invented the five-series, the three-series and the seven-series – all vehicles that contributed significantly to the unprecedented success of German car brands in the world.



A Mercedes, S-Class, W 126 series

Working with Bracq since 1958 was Bruno Sacco, born in Udine, Italy in 1933, who had previously learned the craft of body design in Italy at Pininfarina and Ghia. At Mercedes in the late 1960s, Sacco designed a breathtaking experimental vehicle, the C 111: The golden yellow, complex wedge-shaped super sports car brought Stuttgart, the city with the largest Italian community in Germany, visually even closer to Modena and Maranello and gave it more of a dignified elegance tending Daimler a previously unseen optical speed.

Cars that look polite

In 1975, Sacco became head of the main stylistics department at Mercedes and revolutionized car design. Under his predecessor Friedrich Geiger, Mercedes design was rather baroque in the early 1970s: the S-Class from 1971 stood on the street with its double, heavy chrome bumper like an impressive opera diva heavily adorned with jewelry. In 1979, Sacco brought a successor onto the market that is still considered one of the most elegant sedans of all time: The S-Class of the W126 series was shaped in the wind tunnel as smoothly as a pebble in water, had plastic bumpers and the so-called “Sacco boards”. the doors made the car look like a one-piece object and much more modern than its predecessor; The body, proportioned in the golden ratio, showed that the designer had internalized the rules of his countryman Leonardo da Vinci.







Small but crucial details such as the metal of the bonnet pulled down between the headlights and the upright radiator grille, which is typical for Mercedes, gave the car a serious, friendly, almost polite facial expression, which has unfortunately almost completely disappeared from today’s car design, where deep sea monster-like metal grimaces dominate: That The design of Sacco’s S-Class and the even more beautiful 126 Coupé seemed to make an effort to ensure good contact with other road users.



Bruno Sacco sits in a concept study for the SLK from 1994

This was followed by the popular 190, a downsized S-Class in terms of style, then the W124 sedans with also large, smooth surfaces and, in 1989, the new SL convertible – and all of them had the same elegant, relaxed facial expression. Sacco’s credo was that every Mercedes should be recognizable as a Mercedes, that the design should be as free of effects as possible and that it should still look good three decades later. This is an early idea of ​​sustainability. Unlike cars from American brands, whose design is changed like fashion every season, making them resource-consuming disposable objects, you could buy a Sacco-Mercedes from the 1980s and keep it for a lifetime.

It can be said that a large proportion of the world’s most sought-after German cars were designed by French or Italians – the best Volkswagen Golf was designed by the Italian Giorgio Giugiaro, the most beautiful newer Audis were designed by the Italian Walter de Silva, the best luxury sedan was designed by the Italian Bruno Sacco. What is sold as an expression of a Teutonic national character and German qualities is actually the result of European knowledge of technology, proportion and form. Next Sunday, Bruno Sacco, who made works of art out of means of transportation, will be ninety years old.