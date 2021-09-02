In Germany to Frankfurt on September 14, 2021 it returns Automechanika Frankfurt Digital Plus. L’motors event dedicated to aftermarket and the self repair lasts three days and takes place for the first time in version hybrid: the physical exhibition in the Frankfurt fairgrounds is flanked by one online platform that invites exhibitors and visitors to network on a digital level.

The attention is focused, in addition to the new products, on the themes and trends that currently move the automotive aftermarket sector. The three days also include a rich program of collateral events.

Automechanika Frankfurt 2021 date

The start date of Automechanika Frankfurt is that of September 14, 2021. Around 50% of the nearly 300 companies registered at the fair expressed their desire to meet again in person in Frankfurt.

Automechanika Frankfurt from 14 to 16 September 2021

In this sense, the interest shown by the foreign companies it was truly remarkable: the exhibitors come, in fact, not only from Germany, but also from many European countries, as well as fromAsia and even from Australia.

Automechanika Frankfurt 2021 conference program

There digitizationand it is one of the major trends that are currently driving the aftermarket sector. On the occasion of the panel discussion ‘Let’s talk Business’, scheduled for September 14, representatives of Bosch, AVL DiTest, Carbon and Hunter they are confronted with Olaf Mußhoff, Director of Automechanika Frankfurt, on innovative solutions for workshops in an era of digitalisation and the transformation of mobility.

What innovations does the automotive aftermarket need for a sustainable future? What role will the great issue of digitization play in the workshop sector and what effects will the new mobility solutions have on the aftermarket sector?

In order to achieve the climate objectives of the European Union, the CO2 emissions also in the transport sector. THE alternative fuels they can make an important contribution in this regard. Hydrogen, electricity, biofuels or electronic fuels: which fuel could be the right one for which type of transport will be what the experts will discuss in the Energy4Mobility Talk entitled “Decarbonisation of transport modes – Challenges and solutions” scheduled for September 14th.

Automechanika Frankfurt takes place in the Frankfurt trade fair space

The first is scheduled for 15 September Remanufacturing Day, organized in collaboration with OPEN (Automotive Parts Remanufacturers Association).

There industrial 3D printing it is also making a name for itself in the automotive aftermarket sector. This process offers enormous potential in various production sectors, however, it places many companies in front of the need to integrate this new technology in existing production chains and to use it only where it can offer benefits.

The seminar “Discover3Dprinting”, scheduled for September 16, offers a comprehensive overview of the additive manufacturing process and will present interesting application examples in the automotive industry sectors. In addition, participants can learn what the obstacles related to the use of this technology and where these occur most, as well as which applications are not yet profitable for the use of industrial 3D printing.

Full program of events and themes at Automechanika Frankfurt 2021

The Collision Talk (September 16) analyzes the question of how the bodywork and the paint shops are responding to the current challenges of the car repair market. Body shops and paint shops are currently facing several problems: the collapse of orders due to the pandemic, the rapid increases in the cost of materials, wages and equipment for workshops, the crisis in margins in the spare parts sector and the increasing use of discount on invoice by insurance companies. A situation that the event moderators Christian Simmert (managing editor schaden.news) e Konrad Wenz (managing editor Fahrzeug und Karosserie) analyze in depth with the main decision makers in the sector.

Automechanika Frankfurt 2021 live repair of damaged cars

Also this edition of Automechanika provides live demonstrations on the process of repairing accident damage that is moderated by Autodoktoren.

Live auto repair demonstrations at Automechanika Frankfurt

During the three days of the event, various topics are addressed: damage registration of crashed cars, damage calculation and digital communication, highly qualified and specialized personnel (FUP) for high voltage systems according to the new information DGUV 209-093, straightening from the outside of the dents on the bodywork, combined joining technologies, repair and replacement of the windshield, measurement of exhaust gases (PN) for diesel vehicles, digitalization and painting, calibration of driving assistance systems and adjustment of the headlights.

Registering in advance for one of these events allows you to receive a free entrance ticket to visit the fair in person and participate in the live online streaming.

Car repair workshops and seminars at Automechanika Frankfurt

More than ten German professionals in the “Bodywork and painting” sector compete for a place in the final of the first edition of theAutomechanika Body & Paint World Championship, which takes place live in Frankfurt. On September 14, a jury of experts decrees the German winner, which on September 16 faces the national winners of China, England and South Africa. The public can also vote for their favorite online.

Automechanika Frankfurt 2021 online ticket

To visit the physical exhibition Automechanika Frankfurt and access the digital platform, visitors must have a daily entrance ticket of 16 euros, available this year exclusively in the online ticketing.

The day ticket not only entitles you to visit the physical exhibition in Frankfurt, but also offers the possibility of participate in live streaming to the complete Automechanika Frankfurt Digital Plus program during the entire event period, to get in touch with exhibitors, to find out about new products and to network with other industry experts.

