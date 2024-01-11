Companies are increasingly looking for more specific profiles with greater preparation. A report carried out by the consulting firm specializing in talent selection LHH Recruitment Solutions, of the Adecco group, indicates which will be the most in-demand and best-paid professions in 2024 in the different productive sectors. Among the first are those of automation engineer, hospitalization nurse or construction manager; while among the most sought-after and with the best salaries are those of director of operations or anesthetist.

The document presented by the human resources firm this Tuesday, and titled The most wanted of 2024, selects, on the one hand, the twelve professions that will have the greatest demand this year, and the twelve that will be most sought after. In the field of industry, for example, what companies most demand are automation engineers. A position that is considered “essential” in all sectors, as detailed in the document, since it serves to streamline the technological processes of the different companies. The remuneration offered for this position is between 35,000 and 45,000 euros gross per year. The most sought-after position within this sector is that of operations director, whose salary ranges from 70,000 euros to 130,000 euros gross. The main function of this position is to manage the strategy in an efficient and profitable manner. For this, the training required is Business Administration and Management.

In terms of health, inpatient nursing is among the most in-demand professions due to the increase in the number of hospitals and clinics (both public and private) that has occurred in the last year. Primary duties of this position include administering medications, caring for wounds, monitoring vital signs, preparing for tests and surgeries, and caring for chronic patients, among other tasks related to hospital care. The salary varies between 28,000 and 35,000 euros gross annual salary.

Among medical specialties, the most sought after in 2024 will be anesthesiology and resuscitation. “Doctors specializing in Anesthesiology and Resuscitation are highly valued due to their important role in medical care, both in operating rooms and in intensive care and emergency units”; indicates the report. The salary range for this position can range from 56,000 to 100,000 euros.

Construction is one of the sectors that currently has – and its outlook for the future is not much better – a large number of vacancies. Among the most demanded, and the one that construction companies are finding the most difficult to cover, is that of construction manager. Someone capable of taking responsibility for their “business unit,” the text indicates, understanding each project “as a different business unit and taking responsibility for optimizing costs and “timings”. The salaries offered for this position range between 45,000 and 55,000 euros gross per year, while among the social benefits the presence of the company vehicle stands out.

Applications development

In an increasingly digitalized environment, professions related to technologies continue to be the most in demand. The speed with which the tools and applications used in the daily lives of many companies evolve require updated training for their professionals. According to Adecco, companies look for people with Vocational Training degrees in multiplatform or web application development. The salary they offer varies from 30,000 to 50,000 euros gross per year. The most complicated profile to fill and for which companies are willing to offer better remuneration (between 50,000 and 80,000 euros per year) is that of DevOps Engineer, a technological profile that works with software developers, system administrators and other operational experts to optimize the delivery of software solutions.

Finance is another section that offers good salaries. Companies in this sector mainly look for people with degrees and previous experience in the economic environment. Treasury technician is one of the most sought-after professions on the market (with a salary of around 30,000 euros gross per year). Another position with a high salary, but in which several years of experience is required, is that of financial director (close to 70,000 euros gross per year).

Loyalty problems

Beyond detailing the professions with the greatest opportunities, the LHH Recruitment Solutions report offers some conclusions regarding labor relations, particularly in talent loyalty. “For some years now, the difficulty in attracting and retaining the best talent has become a constant in our labor market. “Candidates find themselves with a wide range of offers from which they can choose and this allows them to be more demanding with their current companies and with the value proposition of those to which they would move,” the text agrees. Hence, in many cases (and in very specific sectors of activity) “there is a small gap between the talent that companies are able to attract and retain, and the talent they need,” he adds.

The document indicates that for an employee to continue maintaining the position, there are relevant factors such as flexible hours, professional development, a strong feeling of belonging or a good work environment. “Companies are making a significant effort to improve that value proposition that is attractive and differential for the talent they need. Employee experience has become the key to talent loyalty. Having competitive salary conditions in the market is important, but it has become a basic element. There are other tangible and, above all, intangible factors that facilitate team loyalty,” says the director of the Northern Zone of LHH Recruitment Solutions, Jorge Santamaría. “Most managers are aware that they have to retain and develop talent, but the difficult thing is to really know what employees value,” he concludes.

