The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Department of Government Empowerment, announced the automation of licensing services to practice all social care professions, through the “Tamm” digital platform.

The Executive Director of the Licensing and Social Control Sector at the Department of Community Development, Mubarak Salem Al-Amri, said, “The automation of all licensing services to practice the social care profession has been completed, and those wishing to obtain these services can now apply through the (Tamm) digital platform, in line with Digital transformation efforts in Abu Dhabi, and in order to enable customers to benefit from the department’s services quickly and easily,” stressing that the complete automation of services contributes to shortening time and reducing effort on customers.

Al-Amiri pointed out that the basic standards for granting licenses to social care professionals are still applied in terms of fulfilling the conditions approved by the Department of Community Development with regard to academic level and practical experience, explaining that the Department evaluates academic qualifications and practical experience before granting approval for the license, in order to ensure the practice of this profession. By qualified, highly qualified professionals, capable of providing social care services, according to the best standards of quality and excellence, which contributes to achieving the department’s goals of promoting and ensuring a decent life for all members of society. The automation of social care professional licensing services and their complete digital transformation is one of the important services in supporting and empowering the social sector and its licensed social care professionals, by facilitating and accelerating procedures, ensuring the development of competencies, raising the level of professional performance of licensed professionals, and developing their skills in line with the vision of The department aims to raise the quality of services provided to various segments of society.