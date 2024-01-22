Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, launched a project to automate withdrawals and deposits for personal status cases.

The bank stated in a statement yesterday that this cooperation includes achieving electronic integration between a government entity and a banking institution, which would simplify banking operations without the need for manual intervention, while ensuring full compliance with governance standards.

This joint project represents an important step towards simplifying processes related to judicial and banking procedures.

It also represents a unique initiative of its kind in the field of electronic connectivity, and provides a role model for other institutions, as the automation system ensures the implementation of efficient and secure transactions, within a seamless experience for users, without the need for traditional procedures.

This advanced banking initiative is the first of its kind to link judicial operations with banking operations, to achieve the goals of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which are to ensure a fair judiciary in the service of society.