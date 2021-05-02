You can now use the temporary messages feature on WhatsApp, as the most popular messaging app has a feature to automatically destroy conversations.

Once this option is activated, new messages in the chat will disappear within seven days. But beware: this feature does not affect the text messages sent before it is activated, and the contact will have ways to save them, and likewise, the multimedia files will not disappear from anywhere outside the chat or from the devices in which they are saved, according to the American Entrepreneur magazine.

Steps to activate temporary WhatsApp messages:

Open the WhatsApp chat.

Tap on the contact’s name.

Look for the option “temporary messages”.

Select “Activate”, and to deactivate it, do the same steps. Just use the “inactive” option in this step.

The WABetaInfo website confirmed that the application will offer users the option to automatically delete messages 24 hours after they are sent, and this feature will be available on individual and group conversations.