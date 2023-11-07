Automatic parental control arrives: minors will no longer be able to use smartphones without limits

An automatic “Parental control” for smartphones of children under 18 years of age. This is foreseen by a resolution of the Communications Regulatory Authority (Agcom), which will come into force in two weeks.

A measure that aims to strengthen the protection of minors online by blocking access to content considered inappropriate for minors.

Starting from November 21st, telephone operators will have to make control systems available to customers to ensure that parents can select and filter content that is not suitable for minors.

According to Agcom, there are 8 categories that must necessarily be subject to parental control. Specifically: adult content such as websites for adults, with full or partial nudity, sexual accessories, pornography and sexually oriented activities and services; gambling and betting; weapons: sale of weapons and related items; violence on sites that promote all forms of violence including suicide; hatred and discrimination towards any group; promotion of practices that can harm individual health including sites promoting anorexia, bulimia, drug use, alcohol and tobacco; anonymizer, sites that offer ways to make yourself anonymous online; sects, sites that promote the use of spells, curses, and magical powers.

SIMs registered in the name of a minor or on which a dedicated plan is active will have the block active from 21 November. If the user is registered in the name of a parent, the service must be activated manually.

To activate or deactivate parental control, Agcom has provided various methods: a pin code will be required when activating the user, authentication via spid, authentication in the reserved area on the operator’s website, which will take place via Otp code sent via text message or email.

ISPs (internet service providers) will have to offer free assistance for activating and deactivating the service.