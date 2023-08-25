Brigadier General Engineer Hussain Ahmed Al-Harthy, Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, said that the deduction of traffic points, which is linked to the signing of the “Accident-Free Day” pledge, which was announced recently, will be automatic for all participants who registered in the pledge, provided that they do not obtain a violation or commit a traffic accident on August 28, 2023. This means that people do not have to go to service centers in the country’s traffic departments.

He added that the systems of the Ministry of Interior and the General Commands of the Police will deal with committed persons as shown by the data received and registered in the traffic systems, and will work to deduct points automatically from the accounts of beneficiaries who qualify for such an encouraging discount, which was found in order to promote and achieve the main goal and objectives of the national initiative “A Day Without Accidents.” Which coincides with the first day of school for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Al-Harthy renewed the call for everyone to abide by traffic laws and instructions permanently and to invest this day as a reminder and awareness at all popular and national levels, through institutions, bodies, universities, schools and the media, to be a national campaign that promotes the realization of the UAE’s vision and its quest to be the safest and safest region in the world.