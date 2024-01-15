The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has adopted a system of automatic cancellation of implementation decisions related to the payment of financial amounts in judicial rulings.

The system aims to automate the procedures related to these executive decisions, based on smart and accurate indicators that track the payment status in real time, and as soon as they are completed by the person being executed against them through the payment channels available through the smart application or website, and the system begins immediately to cancel the implementation decisions related to payment only. It is approved electronically and sent to the concerned authorities.

The Department’s Undersecretary, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, said: “Adopting the automatic cancellation system supports the achievement of the Department’s strategic priorities, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, and Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop future courts. Smart and innovative, providing world-class services.”

He added that the continuity of development and modernization in the judicial system, and achieving precedence and leadership in providing quality services, contributes to strengthening the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in light of providing a pioneering and distinguished experience for litigants, while making the most of digital transformation, optimal employment of modern technologies, and the application of smart, fast and intelligence-enhanced systems. Artificial.

For his part, the Executive Director of the Administrative Support Sector in the Judicial Department, Ahmed Ibrahim Al-Marzouqi, stated that the new system relies on smart and accurate indicators, which monitor the status of payment of the remaining amounts in the execution files in real time, and as soon as payment of the amount is completed by the person against whom the execution was carried out through the available payment channels. Through the smart application or website, the system immediately begins the procedures for canceling all implementation decisions related to payment only, approving them electronically and sending them to the authorities concerned with implementing the decisions through the electronic link system with those authorities.

He pointed out that these automated procedures contribute to shortening the processes required of the person being executed against to cancel the executive decisions after completing the payment, with there being no need for the enforcement officers and judges to intervene in the process again, and enabling the person being executed against to download a copy of the cancellation decision through the smart application. And following up on travel procedures in cases of travel bans related to payment, or submitting them to police stations in cases of arrest and subpoena related to the payment of certain amounts, lifting the seizure on deposits and bank accounts related to the payment of a sum of money, and sending cancellation orders to the concerned banks to implement the lifting of the seizure.

Al-Marzouqi added that the system automatically sends cancellation alert notices to enforcement officers and judges through the developed internal systems and control screens and business follow-up, in order to follow up on any other procedures required to be implemented, as well as notifying the parties to the execution file of the decisions taken through the Judicial Department’s smart application.