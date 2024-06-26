The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has completed automatic cancellation transactions for more than 9,100 executive decisions related to the payment of sums of money in judicial rulings after the full payment of the amounts by the executor against them in more than 4,800 executive files, and about 5,200 implementing parties have benefited from the service, since the launch of the automatic cancellation system. Implementation decisions related to payment will be officially completed at the beginning of this year.

The system implemented by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department – as the first judicial authority in the region – relies on smart and accurate indicators that track the payment status in real time, so that the system begins as soon as it is completed by the person being executed against it through the available payment channels, which are the smart application or website, and immediately cancels decisions. Implementation related to payment only, approving it electronically and sending it to the concerned authorities.

These automated procedures contribute to shortening the processes required to cancel the executive decision after completing payment, without the need for enforcement officers and judges to intervene in the process again, and enable the person executed against them to download a copy of the cancellation decision through the smart application, and follow up on travel procedures in cases of travel bans related to them. By paying, or submitting it to police stations in cases of arrest and subpoena related to the payment of certain amounts, and also lifting the seizure on deposits and bank accounts related to the payment of a sum of money, and sending cancellation orders to the concerned banks to implement the lifting of the seizure.

The system shortens the procedures for cancelling the execution decision from nine stages that are implemented within days, to one step that is implemented within minutes, through a smart service without any human intervention, while updates related to this system continue, in cooperation with strategic partners to launch the latest amendments, to ensure facilitating automatic cancellation operations after paying the amounts in the execution files, through the available channels.

The system includes all implementation decisions related to the payment of a specific amount that can be canceled automatically after completing the payment electronically, including travel ban decisions, arrest warrant decisions related to payment, vehicle seizure decisions, seizure decisions on funds, accounts, and bank deposits, and seizure decisions on components related to payment.

