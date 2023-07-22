fFor a future worth living in, city and country must realign themselves. Above all, however, each individual must be prepared to rethink their mobility behavior. That’s what Julia Kinigadner said last Friday in her laudatory speech at the presentation of the 41st KS Energy and Environment Prize in the Old Congress Hall in Munich.

Two innovations that point into this, our mobile future, were awarded the prize of the KS automobile club, which was awarded for the first time this year in the categories vehicle technology and mobility systems. In 2022, Opel received an award for its fuel cell Vivaro.

In the vehicle technology category, the ten-strong jury in 2023 chose the “residual grinding torque reduction system”. This word monster hides a technology that ensures a controlled release of the brake pads from the brake disc. This development from Knorr- Bremse saves around one percent of fuel when it is used. In the new “Mobility Systems” category, the prize went to Bosch’s “Automated Valet Parking”. Once this innovation has been fully developed, drivers can simply leave their car at the entrance to the parking garage. Everything else, i.e. driving up and parking, is done by the system in conjunction with the vehicle technology, which of course has to be prepared for this. When the car is to be picked up again, it is called via the smartphone and it drives down by itself. In underground garages, of course, upwards.

Bosch has been testing this system in a parking garage at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart since 2019, and the technology has now been officially approved for the P6 parking garage at Stuttgart Airport. Bosch intends to offer “Automated Valet Parking” in 15 other car parks in Germany in the short and medium term. This should save drivers 41 hours a year looking for a parking space in the future.







Laudatory speaker Kinigadner comes from the Chair of Settlement Structure and Transport Planning at the Technical University in Munich. She is convinced that a turnaround in mobility can only succeed if all possible solutions are linked and implemented as quickly as possible. The engineer, who has a doctorate, is mainly concerned with the future of mobility. A mobility turnaround requires a systematic approach. The entire system is too complex, there is not only one problem or one solution. “There is a lot of discussion about climate and electrification. But in addition to CO2 emissions, there are challenges such as accident costs, land use, traffic jams or noise that need to be addressed.”