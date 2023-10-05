ZTwenty seconds, thirty seconds, a minute, still not a light flashes nor a warning signal sounds. We’re already driving two or three kilometers on the motorway with 130 items hands-free, and the electronic assistant doesn’t make the slightest attempt to put an end to this supposedly negligent activity.

Why? Because what was previously forbidden is suddenly legal. At least if you are driving the new BMW 5 Series and have ordered the further developed highway assistant for an additional 2000 euros, as a package with a few other niceties. Although the system only controls the second of five possible levels of automation, the limousine automatically maintains distance, lane and speed with its sensors, distance radar and high-resolution camera, but does not release the driver from responsibility.