Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Godolphin’s “Automan Fleet” continued its brilliance on American tracks, achieving its second successive victory in classified races, through the “Wise Dane Stakes” category one race for a distance of 1700 metres, which was held at Churchill Downs.

The son of “Sea the Stars”, supervised by Charlie Appleby and driven by Flavin Pratt, was able to deliver a strong performance to record his second win, as he had previously won the Arlington Stakes over the same distance at the beginning of June.

The five-year-old horse won the race by a length and a half from the second-placed “Gising The Crown”.

This is the fifth win for the horse “Ottoman Fleet”, who has also won the last two editions of the Newmarket race, the “Earl of Sefton Stakes” and the “Fort Marcy Stakes” at Belmont Park, in addition to his victories at Churchill Downs.

Charlie Appleby said: “We are happy with what Ottoman Fleet has achieved. We changed his running style, as we felt that he had become more prepared as he gained experience in North American races. Flavien Pratt was very comfortable with the horse’s performance.”