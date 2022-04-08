SAO PAULO (Reuters) – One of the biggest customers in the Brazilian automotive industry, car rental companies, may go another year without having their fleet renewal needs fully met, given the difficulties of automakers in delivering cars.

The picture was informed this Friday by the president of the automakers association, Anfavea, Luiz Carlos Moraes, and maintains a perspective of production difficulties due to problems in the supply of parts beyond the middle of the year. Last year, expectations of the rental sector itself realized that the crisis would be with the problems forwarded from this quarter.

“On the demand side, we have 600,000 vehicles (for rental companies), but we don’t know if we will be able to deliver 600,000 because of limited production this year,” Moraes told reporters. “But at least 400-odd thousand would be reasonable to consider as possible to deliver to this sector this year”, said the president of Anfavea.

According to Moraes, in 2020, rental companies purchased 360,000 vehicles from the automotive industry and in 2021, orders totaled 442,000 units, which corresponds to about 20% of the country’s light vehicle license plates. The volumes in these years were also lower than the need to renew the rental companies’ fleet, said the president of Anfavea.

Brazil’s vehicle production in the first quarter was one of the lowest for the period in recent years, plummeting 17% over a year earlier, to 496,000 cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses. Considering only light vehicles, the drop was 18.5%, to 456 thousand units.

Sales for the period fell by 23.2%, to 405,700 vehicles, with a decline of around 25% in light vehicles.

Anfavea has exactly the demand from rental companies and other large fleet owners to fulfill its expectations this year, with a projection of an 8.5% increase in licensing, to 2.3 million vehicles.

Factors such as the war in Ukraine, which has once again hit the component supply chain and driven up costs, were not included when the expectation was released in early January.

In Anfavea’s accounts, the first quarter should have registered production of 525 thousand vehicles, but the final number was 30 thousand units less.

“It is possible for us to recover this in the coming quarters (to meet the estimate for the year), but there is a risk that this gradual recovery will not happen over the next few quarters”, said Moraes. He referred to the uncertainties brought about by the European conflict and the new waves of Covid-19 that are forcing important electronic components centers in China to promote lockdowns.

Considering only March compared to February, Brazil’s vehicle production rose 11.4% and sales grew 10.9%, but were supported by a weak comparison base with the shortest month. The number of vehicles assembled in the country totaled 184,800 units last month and the number of license plates was 146,800.

In comparison with March last year, production retreated 7.8% and licenses were down 22.5%.

According to Anfavea, exports in units had an increase of 5.8% in March compared to the same month last year, to 38,900 units. In the quarter, the sector’s foreign sales advanced 12.8%, to 108,100 vehicles.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Edited by André Romani)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat