06/28/2023 – 8:01 am

A GWM officially launched the Haval H6 SUV line in the Brazilian market this Tuesday (27), which includes an advertising campaign with DJ Alok. Even before the official launch of the cars in the country, the Chinese automaker has already sold 960 Haval units in May alone, winning first place in the ranking as the best-selling hybrid here.

“We are very happy with the reading we had of the Brazilian market, that the consumer, in this price range in which we are operating, from R$ 200,000 to R$ 300,000, is extremely enlightened. He sees what is happening out there, he wants to have an electrification experience and the response came much faster and superior than we imagined”, says Oswaldo Ramos, Chief Commercial Officer of GWM, exclusively for This Is Money.

The automaker’s forecast is to close the month of July at the same level: “we had almost a thousand cars (licensed) last month and we are in a similar order of magnitude this month. All units so far have arrived pre-sold in Brazil”. Still according to the brand, the objective of starting with the imported model is to create a network of dealerships, after-sales and parts distribution. “By the volume we deliver, this product shows that it has the scale to be produced in Brazil. We are going in line with the flex hybrid”, he adds.

Investment of R$ 10 billion in factory in Brazil

The Chinese intends to invest R$ 10 billion in the Brazilian market. There will be two investment cycles at its factory in Iracemápolis (SP): around R$ 4 billion from 2022 to 2025 and R$ 6 billion between 2026 and 2032, with the expectation of generating 2 thousand direct jobs by 2025.

The plant in the State of São Paulo will have an intelligent production system and capacity for 100,000 vehicles per year, with expected annual revenues of R$30 billion by 2025. exclusively to the production of hybrid and electric vehicles.

According to the company, the arrival in the country represents its largest production base outside China, with the aim of becoming an export center for Latin America. It also intends to stimulate the local supplier industry with the nationalization of components and create a network of charging stations. The Brazilian factory will be the automaker’s fourth complete production base in the world (and the first outside Asia), which also includes operating units in China, Russia and Thailand.

GWM plans to inaugurate 50 dealerships in Brazil in 2023

GWM plans to open up to 50 dealerships, through partnerships with 28 groups, by the second quarter of 2023. Coverage covers all regions. Until half of next year, the projection is to have 133 stores.

Regarding parts, Great Wall Motors has a warehouse in Cajamar (SP) for the distribution of items. There are 24 docks and a storage area of ​​23,200 m².

releases

In Brazil, GWM will only launch SUVs and pickups. There will be three brands, one for each product line. Haval will market only on-road SUVs, Tank will feature luxury off-road SUVs and Poer will have pickup trucks. By 2025, ten models will be launched. A Poer medium pickup has already been confirmed and promises to be the first flex-fuel hybrid produced in the country.























