Autogrill deals with the merger with the Swiss Dufry group, Edizione aims to be the first shareholder

Dufry And Autogrill convolano a wedding: the largest operator of duty freand the world and the Italian multinational active in travel catering would be considering an aggregation with the aim of creating a new global leader in the sector of travel retail. Sources close to the dossier, reported by the international press agency Bloombergwrite about an upcoming merger.

“As part of its growth strategy, the group is interested in evaluating various strategic opportunities and to this end also entertains discussions with operators in the sector in the priority objective of promoting the development of Autogrill and pursuing the creation of value for all stakeholders. “, commented Autogrill after the rumor made the title splash in Bagwhich closed with a growth of 12.3%.

Among the hypotheses being studied is that of a contribution of Autogrill in Dufry with payment in shares of the Swiss group with the family Benettonwhich currently controls just over 50% of Autogrill’s capital, which, although diluting, it would become first shareholder of Dufry-Autogrill with about 20% of the capital. Minority shareholders may be offered the option of being liquidated in cash, as an alternative to shares.

Autogrill after the leap in Bag capitalizes 2.8 billion euros while Dufry is worth about 3.65, for an aggregate capitalization of 6.45 billion. Valuations between the two stocks tightened over the course of the pandemic, during which Dufry it has lost over a third of its value and suffered much more than Autogrill, that before Covid traveled close to 8 euros.

Autogrill towards the merger with Dufry, the takeover of the Benetton family in travel retail

The hypothesis of becoming the first shareholders of the new travel retail group is a move consistent with the will of the Ponzano Veneto family to grow the company while remaining long-term shareholder and partner of reference. The search for a path that makes growth in the long term Autogrillwhich follows the announcement of the takeover bid Atlantiain fact, confirms the dynamism with which the Benetton family after the appointment of Alexander to president.

Either way, both for Atlantia that for Autogrillthe goal of Benettonmarked by the tragedy of Morandi bridgefrom which they are trying to rise again, is the same: to commit to the sustainable and long-term development of its subsidiaries, remaining the main shareholder and promoting their industrial growth.

