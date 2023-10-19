The cryptocurrency world is experiencing a growing need for tools that simplify the process of entering and managing trades. One such tool on the Cryptorobotics platform is the Autofollowing feature. This review aims to introduce the main characteristics, benefits, and the process of getting started with this feature.

Main Characteristics:

Autofollowing is a feature that allows users to automatically enter trades using a bot, following signals from an analyst. This feature is a combination of “signals + robot”: signals are created by an experienced analyst, while the robot processes these signals and automatically executes trades. The analyst selects the cryptocurrency pair, and sets the price range for opening and closing the trade, as well as the Stop Loss parameter. Upon receiving signals from the analyst, the bot automatically opens orders.

Autofollowing requires a one-time setup, after which users can obtain statistics and profits from trades.

How to track statistics for each Auto-following channel on the Cryptorobotics platform?

In the selected channel, a user can track its statistics. The following information is available:

Average monthly profit in % – an averaged income indicator from all signals for a month.

Average Monthly Profit = Average Daily Total Profit * 30;

Number of signals/trades for the entire period;

Exchanges sending signals;

Number of subscribers;

Price of monthly subscription/percentage of profit by Profit Sharing.

For more detailed information on channel statistics, click the “View Statistics” button and you will go to the channel page, where available:

Average income from a signal/trade – averaged income indicator for one signal.

Average income from one signal (over the last year) = sum of incomes from maximally achieved targets of all completed signals over the last year / number of completed signals over the last year;

Win/Loss percentage diagram;

Achievement percentages for each of the strategies: conservative, moderate, risky;

Average income for each strategy;

Indicators of the average trade cycle and average number of signals per day;

Cumulative growth chart of signal/trade profitability by channel – the chart reflects accumulated values for each day: all maximally achieved targets for the day / recommended number of lots. Only completed targets are taken into account.

Chart with the frequency of signal appearance in the channel.

Below is the statistics for each signal:

Date of signal formation for the trade;

Target achievement and income for each of the 3 strategies;

Date and time of trade execution for each strategy;

Exchange where the trade was conducted;

Chart with signal parameters: buying range, strategic targets, Stop Loss; on the chart, you can see the moment of the trade, as well as track the current price position relative to the sales target for unfinished signals;

The status is also displayed for unfinished signals.

Advantages:

The Autofollowing feature offers a number of advantages, including:

Trading process automation, allows users to trade 24/7.

Convenient interface, accessible on all devices.

Opportunity for cryptocurrency portfolio diversification and trading on different crypto exchanges.

Getting Started Process:

To get started with the Autofollowing feature, one needs to:

Register on the Cryptorobotics platform.

Go to the “Algotrading” – “Auto-following” section.

Select one of the available channels in the terminal.

Subscribe to a channel.

Set up all necessary parameters.

Start trading.

User Reviews about Cryptorobotics

The Autofollowing feature has received positive reviews from users, allowing a profit of +52.33% per month. It offers a convenient and effective way of cryptocurrency trading automation, especially for those who prefer to follow experienced traders. This makes it an attractive tool for a wide range of investors and traders.