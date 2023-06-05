Genoa – A new one extraordinary plan to remodel the construction sites for the modernization of the A10 Savona-Ventimiglia section: this is what Autostrada dei Fiori will present tomorrow to the Liguria Region which has convened the technical table. The new plan was defined to deal with the exceptional situation that occurred on the occasion of the bridge on 2 June which generated queues higher than expected.

“The scheduling of the works along the motorway section – reads the AutoFiori note – is the result of an accurate elaboration of the activities which is periodically shared with the Liguria Region and with the MIT. The last meeting for the examination of the plan of irremovable construction sites of the concessionaires of the Ligurian routes for the May-September period took place on 17 May last. The presence of construction sites is indicated on the dealership’s website which every Friday publishes an information note dedicated to construction sites which, in particular situations or with intense traffic, could create slowdowns or queues”.

The company emphasizes that its primary focus in developing these programs “is to modulate ongoing interventions, so that the activities that cannot be postponed to be carried out with deadlines also set by EU standards best follow the forecasts of traffic flows evaluated on a historical basis and with predictive algorithms. These evaluations – underlines the Concessionaire – on 4 June they were thwarted by a traffic intensity that far exceeded expectations recording historic record values ​​on some stretches that have generated queues. The most significant criticality, with the greatest impact and kilometer extension (about 21 km), was recorded in Savona in the interconnection between the A10 and A6 where there was no construction site but where the queues are generated by the combination of intense traffic with the on the A10 from the Savona tollbooth”, a situation for which the Concessionaire “has drawn up a junction design change which could solve this critical issue and which will soon be presented at MIT”.

Meanwhile, after the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti, the president of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio also expressed his opinion on the situation: “It is unacceptable that going to or from the sea at the weekend is an ordeal,” he said, convening a meeting with the managers of the two connections for 12 June motorways towards Liguria to take stock of the situation. “We asked the managers for an urgent meeting to learn about the construction site plan and the solutions they intend to put in place to mitigate the inconvenience for those who use the motorways for work or leisure – explain Cirio and councilor Gabusi – we are aware that the works are necessary for user safety, but we ask you to manage flows in order to reduce inconvenience especially on days when, even with the holidays approaching, the motorways are more busy. The goal is to identify a solution already for the next weekend”.