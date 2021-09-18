Lane changes for eleven kilometers between Albenga and the border. Numerous works are also planned for the first months of 2022, especially in the Savona section

Imperia – At least eleven kilometers in total of carriageway changes for construction sites restored on the routeA10 between Albenga and the French border, mainly for works to adapt to safety measures or technical checks in tunnels. To these we must add the narrowing between Albenga and Borghetto, in both directions on a single lane per carriageway, due to the improvement of the traffic dividers.