It will be easier for drivers to pass exams for driving licenses under the new rules, Alexander Achkasov, chairman of the board of the Union of Driving Schools in Moscow, told Izvestia on Thursday, April 1.

In Russia, on April 1, new rules for passing a practical exam for a driver’s license came into force. Now “playground” and “city” are combined into one practice exam. It was noted that the entire task will take no more than 30 minutes. During the exam, the traffic police inspector will keep audio and video of the process.

“A lot of the exercises have been simplified. For example, if earlier on the “platform” when climbing the overpass, the height of the cones was no more than 40 cm, and if you touched, then the exercise did not pass. But now the dimensions of the cones are not indicated. Plus it won’t be a gross violation, ”said the auto expert.

Due to the unification of the “site” and the “city” it will also be easier to pass the license, Achkasov believes.

According to him, some driving schools used to train for the exam. As a result, a person often performed a series of exercises like a robot, and then went to the city and experienced significant difficulties in driving.

“After learning according to the new rules, a person will become a full-fledged member of the road and automobile community, it is much better to navigate the road,” concluded the auto expert.

Earlier, on March 25, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the worst mistakes in a practical driving test are not wearing a seat belt and using the phone while driving.