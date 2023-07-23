Sunday, July 23, 2023
Autocracy | There are no surprises in Cambodia's elections – the autocratic Hun Sen remains in power

July 23, 2023
Cambodia autocratic leader Hun Sen the party announced on Sunday that it had won the election overwhelmingly while the vote counting was still underway.

The opposition’s chances for fair elections were eliminated even before the elections began. Opposition parties have been banned from operating, and Hun Sen’s opponents have been forced to flee the country. The activities of the independent media have been suppressed.

The CPP is expected to hold all 125 seats in the lower house of parliament.

Hun Sen has been in power since 1985. He has announced his intention to relinquish his power, transferring the leadership to his son For Hun Manet.

