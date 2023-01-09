Autoblog top 10: these are the ultimate miser mobiles

The ultimate miser mobiles are great if you want to save a few euros left and right.

It’s the beginning of the year again. That means we also have all kinds of good intentions. Lose a few pounds, move a little more, stop drinking. You know. Usually there are also some financial intentions. Save good money. A good way to do that is to reduce car costs.

In the Netherlands, the use of a car costs a lot of money. So much that you can put all your principles aside: after all, it is not affordable. That’s why we thought it would be a good time to look at the ultimate miser mobiles. In this case, that means: the A-segment with a diesel engine. The combination of the two is actually very strange.

Small city cars with a petrol engine are already very economical. And yes, you can drive even more economically with a diesel, but in most cases you have to make a lot of kilometers to benefit. Then you may wonder whether you want to make so many kilometers in such a small A-segment car. In terms of comfort, it is often quite difficult.

But, you can take advantage of it. They have indeed been sold. At the moment it is not the hottest part of the market, so the main disadvantage has been eliminated. And whether it makes you happy is another matter. But for education and entertainment, we look at the top 10 miser mobiles!

Seat Arosa 1.7 SDI (6H)

1998–2001

We all know the Lupo 3 L. And yes, we will cover that one too. But this one was actually earlier. The Seat Arosa came in 1997 as the successor to the Seat Marbella. It is one of the few times that a Seat version first appeared before the Volkswagen version. The Lupo came on the market a little later.

In addition to a 1.0 (50 hp) and a 1.4 (60 hp) you could opt for a 1.7 SDI, an extra small turboless diesel with 60 hp. When you turned on the air conditioning, you braked on the engine, so to speak. Later there was another 1.4 TDI three-cylinder diesel. A 3L concept was shown at the IAA, but did not reach the production stage. Fun fact, the Seat Arosa was designed by the same person who also drew the Bugatti Veyron.

Volkswagen Lupo 3L (6X)

1999 – 2005

See, Ferdinand Piëch’s idea was to make a ‘3 Liter’ car. A smart car with lots of space and aerodynamic bodywork. Indeed, that became the Audi A2. But when Ferdinand heard that Renault was also working on a 3 liter car (based on the new Clio), Piëch decided that Volkswagen had to be earlier.

They took a Lupo and adjusted it on a number of points. The Lupo 3L was lower, was equipped with ultra-light wheels and a different tailgate. The engine was a 1.2 with a robotized gearbox. And damn, the Volkswagen was ahead of Renault with a 3 liter car. Volkswagen had not understood it either, because the Clio in question was a Clio with a 3 liter V6 and rear-wheel drive. The ultimate miser car therefore only exists because of a Renault Clio V6…

Peugeot 106 1.5XTD

1993-2003

The 1.9 diesel is a legendary engine in the 206. Legend has it that you can wear about 2 to 3 206s with one 1.9 D block. This engine was not to be found in the 106, no, the 106 got an extra small 1.5. This engine had a small displacement, no direct injection, no turbo: just nothing at all. Please note the XTd is a diesel XT, not a turbo diesel X. You’re not the first to fall for that.

On a good day, the block must have delivered 58 at some point. But a turboless diesel is so lifeless and sounds so raw that you don’t dare to make any revs. According to Peugeot you had to get 1 to 18.9. However, that could be much better. Just a matter of inflating the tires even more, anticipating even better and driving even slower. With a little effort you could get 1 in 23.

Renault Twingo dCi

2007 – 2014

For many people this was their first lease car. If you were allowed to work at a large office after your studies, this became the lead car. The Renault Twingo dCi is a purebred A-segment car that you could get for a long time with a diesel engine. Remarkable, because the first generation of the Twingo was only available with a 1.2 petrol engine.

Compared to the 1.2 TDI three-cylinder from VW, the 1.5 four-cylinder from Renault was a relief. A much better laufkultur and torque delivery. In the small light Twingo, the engine also felt quite potent (especially after it turned out that you could easily chip the block to 130 hp). This engine was eventually delivered until 2014, being the most recent S-segment diesel.

Smart City Coupe diesel (450)

1998-2004

Why would you do this to yourself? Well, because such a Smart secretly drives quite funny, is extremely economical and is typically European. There was even a convertible version for the person who liked to sunbathe in a diesel fume. It also said ‘CDI’ on the back, just like the fat Mercedes with this modern form of common rail injection. The block pumped out no less than, er, 42 hp at 4,200 rpm! The torque was so gargantuan that you needed three numbers to describe it: 100 Nm.

No kidding, the car weighed just 700 kilograms, so you didn’t need a big engine either. Or a large tank. It took 22 liters, about as much as the windshield wiper fluid reservoir of your crossover. Despite that small tank, with a little anticipation you could just get 700 km on one fresh load of satanic juice. And don’t forget that in this period diesel is still a really cheap fuel.

Toyota iQ D4-D (KGJ10)

2009 – 2010

The Toyota iQ is already a crazy thing. Of course, the connotation with the Aston Martin Cygnet is quickly established. But the iQ was quite a fun and smart car in itself. When the small city car was introduced in 2009, this 1.4 D-4D was immediately presented, in addition to the 1.0 and 1.3 VVT-i engines. The 1.4 diesel was even good for 90 hp and 190 Nm.

Particularly because of the latter, the car felt fast: sprinting from 0-100 km/h was possible in 10.7 seconds. You could easily reach 800 km on a full tank. You have to ask yourself whether that is a nice activity if the track width is almost larger than the wheelbase. Toyota realized that they had made a huge mistake and they canceled the model barely a year later.

Kia Picanto 1.1 CRDi (SA)

2005 – 2010

If a manufacturer has to make a special small engine, then you know that you are in a real miser car. The Kia Picanto is so incredibly sensible that it makes you corny. Under the hood is a 1.1 CRDI engine. For the badge snobs, that has been rounded down, because the three-cylinder has 1,120 cc. In terms of power of 75 hp, it is not even such a very wrong block.

No, it was the extremely raw loop. As if you were crushing 75 kilograms of bones in a blunt chopper. Despite a tiny tank of only 35 liters, you could still get more than 750 km. Not that you wanted to with this mobile bar stool, but you could. Also handy: a Picanto always had five doors. And with this Kia had the ‘edge’ over Hyundai. After all, there was no Atos diesel.

Citroen C1 HDI

2006 – 2008

The advantage of a small city car is that you can also achieve low consumption with a petrol engine. The Citroen C1 is such a car. The 1.0 petrol did 1 in 21, sufficiently economical. With the Citroen C1 HDI you could even get 1 in 25 and even 1 in 30 if you started driving on eggs. The only question is why on earth would you do that. The C1 cost about 10 grand with a petrol engine at the time, the diesel was more than 4 grand more expensive.

So you really had to drive a lot of kilometers to make that difference. And if you make so many kilometers, is it ‘wise’ to drive a C1? Citroën also saw that and deleted this engine from the range after 1 year. A wonderfully obscure little car that you can’t do much with other than just write a short piece about it. An advantage: the C1 HDI was always a five-door.

Fiat Panda 1.3 JTD (169)

2004 – 2010

Another one in the category ‘you really shouldn’t be in a hurry’ is the Fiat Panda. The first generation was never available with a diesel engine, but it was possible in the second generation. To be honest, these were quite fine blocks for their kind. The four-cylinder Fiat diesel is small, but equipped with turbo and common rail injection. A fine motor actually.

The only question is of course whether you should want this. You sit a bit upright, ‘on the box’ in a Panda. And then you have a motorcycle type that you only benefit from if you really make a lot of kilometers. A Punto with this engine was therefore much more sensible. That happened, because that model could not be dragged on.

Ford Ka 1.3 TDCI (RU8)

2008 – 2010

The first generation Ford Ka was known for using a very old four-cylinder petrol engine. The thing just didn’t have side valves and a carburetor. The second generation was available with a small diesel. It is the only Ford with a 1.3 diesel.

How about that? Well, Ford and Fiat worked closely with the little car. The Ford Ka is on the platform of the Fiat 500, but it does have its own suspension tuning. The engine is Fiat’s 1.3 MultiJet. Still the driving equivalent of eating home-made sandwiches in the cinema (yes, those people exist).

BONUS:Chevrolet Spark BiFuel (M300)

2010 – 2012

Admittedly, this Chevrolet doesn’t have a diesel, but nevertheless this really is the ultimate miser mobile. A South Korean A-segment car with LPG. How much would you not like to have dinner with someone who voluntarily chooses such a car? The Spark has nothing that gives life color or shine.

It is impossible to fire ahead, it drove pretty bad and with LPG it was a little slower. But the motor vehicle tax was very low, the insurance premium was so low that you almost got money and the price for a liter of gas was two quarters at the time.

Read more? These are 11 twelve-cylinder with manual gearbox!

This article Autoblog top 10: these are the ultimate miser mobiles appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Autoblog #top #ultimate #miser #mobiles