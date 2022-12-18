The very first Rimac Nevera has been spotted in the Netherlands.

There are plenty of new hypercar manufacturers, but few actually get around to building hypercars. Let alone that the car is simply available in the Netherlands. Rimac nevertheless succeeded.

We would have given little chance to a sports car manufacturer from Croatia about ten years ago, but Mate Rimac has nevertheless managed to set up an impressive company. Not only by developing a hypercar, but also by supplying technology to major car manufacturers. Rimac now even owns Bugatti.

Despite all other activities, Rimac has not forgotten their hypercar. Production of the Nevera has now started. As we wrote last week, the brand even has a Dutch importer, in the form of Pon. For that reason there was also a copy in the Netherlands, which @tiescarphotography managed to spot in Amsterdam.

In terms of appearance, the Rimac Nevera is in no way inferior to hypercars with a combustion engine. With its LaFerrari-like gull-wing doors and whopper of a spoiler, it is a particularly imposing appearance.

One of the photos also shows the car driving away with smoking tires. That shouldn’t be very difficult, with 1,914 hp and 2,360 Nm of torque. For the power, Rimac has a nice reminder in the form of the license plate.

This Rimac Nevera is therefore the first copy on Dutch soil. Many more will probably not follow, but who knows, one or two will be registered. It won’t be the bpm.

