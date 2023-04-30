Take a good look, because this may be the last time one is spotted in the Netherlands.

Who would have thought that? The brand MG is alive and kicking again, also in the Netherlands. It just doesn’t have much to do with MG anymore. Admittedly, the MG Cyberster is a nice nod to the MG tradition, but that too is really a Chinese car.

Today we go back to the latest achievement of the British MG. This is also the most brutal and quirky car the brand has ever built. Perhaps not the most sensible move for an ailing brand, but it did produce a wonderfully obscure sports car. And we love that.

We are talking about the MG XPower SV, which has now been spotted in the Netherlands. This is in fact a British muscle car, because under the hood is an old school V8 from the Ford Mustang. The XPower also has Italian genes. By this we do not mean the Fiat headlights and taillights, but the basis that comes from the Qvale Mangusta.

Just as the XPower was MG’s last convulsion, the Mangusta in turn was MG’s last convulsion De Tomaso. It was a collaboration with QVale, but De Tomaso eventually pulled out. That is why the car came on the market as Qvale Mangusta.

Based on this Mangusta, MG initially came up with the X80. This concept car looked a lot braver than the final production version. That is unique, because it is usually the other way around.

Where the Mangusta was mid-engined, the XPower SV just has an old-fashioned front-engined layout. This engine was initially the 4.6 liter V8 van Fordbut in 2004 the SV-R came with the 5.0 liter V8, good for 385 hp.

The car you see here on the trailer is not an XPower SV-R, although it says so on the back. This is the ‘normal’ XPower SV, without spoiler, with 4.6 liter V8. This produces 320 hp.

Unfortunately, it is most likely the last time that this MG was spotted in the Netherlands. A look at the Instagram page of Cool Classics Club tells us that the car has left for the US. That is a shame, because this was the only MG XPower with a Dutch license plate.

That makes this spot by @yoeri_fakkeldij all the more special. His spot is therefore the Autoblog Spot of the Week this week. As a souvenir, he receives an Autoblog cap or hat sent home. With the current weather we recommend a cap, but that is up to Yoeri.

