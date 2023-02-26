Enschede was startled this week by a visit from the ultimate mafia bastard: a black on black Mercedes-AMG S 63 Brabus.

A standard S 63 AMG is certainly not a modest car, but you can still make a reasonable impression with your business relations. It only really becomes a showstopper if you go for a Brabus treatment. So you will get what you see in the pictures here.

At Brabus you can choose between the B40S-700 and the B40S-800 kit. Based on the badges, the second option was chosen in this case. That means that this S-class has no less than 800 hp.

It is not about the very latest S 63, because it was only recently unveiled and there is no Brabus version of it yet. This is the facelift of the previous generation, which appeared in 2017. This already has 612 hp as standard instead of 585 hp, which makes the step to 800 hp just a bit smaller.

For an extra impressive or wrong appearance, the S 63 has been given a prominent splitter, a spoiler lip and a thick diffuser, among other things. Of course all made of carbon. A set of Brabus rims should also not be missing. These are probably 22 inches tall.

This Brabus S 63 is (unsurprisingly) on German license plates, but @justawheelchairguy just spotted this car on Dutch soil. In Enschede to be precise. So this German was not very far from home.

You don’t see such a mafia bastard every day (at least not in the Netherlands), so that’s why this is our Spot of the Week. Spotter @justawheelchairguy will be rewarded with an Autoblog cap or hat of your choice and his spot will be on the front page for a week.

There will of course be a new episode of this section next Sunday. Did you come across something special? Share your photos on Autoblog Spots and maybe we’ll put your spot in the spotlight next week!

