The first copies of the brand new 4×4² are starting to appear on the streets. And they are not to be missed.

The 4×4² seems like a completely unnecessary model: much too expensive to serve as a workhorse and much large for the city. Still, we have no doubt that the new 4×4² is selling like hot cakes. This car is very good at one thing: standing out.

Mercedes understands that people buy the car for this reason, because the introduction color was Green Hell Magno. Matte green. A color that we only saw on very wrong wrapped cars before the introduction of the AMG GT R.

The new G 63 4×4² was unveiled in June and the first copy has now appeared on Autoblog Spots. In fact, @spotcrewda immediately managed to spot two in Düsseldorf. A matt gray 4×4² and this matt green one.

The new 4×4² is very similar to its predecessor, but there is an important difference: this is an AMG, while the previous 4×4² was only a G 500 (although it had the appearance of an AMG). Thus, the new 585 hp and 850 Nm of torque.

Just like the normal one G class the 4×4² has a spare wheel hanging on the boot lid, but it is not in a closed ‘suitcase’. The 4×4² has a more rudimentary spare wheel holder, where you can just see the tire. For an extra rugged look, there is also a luggage rack on the roof, with steps and all.

You can say what you want, but it is an impressive car. Making the flash on the Königsallee should succeed with this. This will probably not be the last time one is spotted in Düsseldorf. @spotcrewda has at least one of the first copies and wins the Spot of the Week.

