A what…? This week we have a rather bizarre exotic as Spot of the Week.

Cars of which you have no idea what brand it is at all, those are the nicest spots. We have one this week: a very exotic car, which was also spotted in a faraway place. Autoblog reader @adyton came across this device in Kuala Lumpur.

That is probably also the city where you have the greatest chance of encountering this car. This Bufori Geneva is (or was) built in Malaysia. So Proton is not the only car manufacturer in Malaysia. Incidentally, Bufori is not originally Malaysian: the brand was founded in the 1980s by three Australian-Lebanese brothers.

Actually, everything about the brand is special and that starts with the name. Bufori is an abbreviation that stands for Beautiful, Unique, Fantastic, Original, Romantic and Irresistible. So you see, you can still make an original name with terms that are cringe-inducing cliché.

The model name is a bit more obvious: the Bufori Geneva was unveiled in 2010 at the Geneva Motor Show. Visitors could then experience a particularly kitschy limousine, with styling inspired by cars from the 1930s.

However, the use of materials is very modern: the body is made of a composite of carbon and kevlar. The whole body is one piece, including front and rear bumpers. The only parts that are manufactured separately are the parts that can be opened.

The Bufori Geneva is of course not a featherweight, but thanks to the materials used, the weight is limited to about two tons. For a battleship of over 5.4 meters long, that is quite neat.

Bufori makes a lot themselves, but for the engine they obviously borrowed neighbour. That comes along Chrysler from. It concerns the well-known 6.1 HEMI V8, which can be found in the 300C SRT-8, among others. This is good for 430 hp.

When we look at the photos like this, it all seems to be ‘form over function’. The interior seems relatively small in relation to the outside dimensions, you have to get in over huge sills and the view all around will not be optimal with the small windows. Anyway, you drive around in an imposing car.

Even though the Bufori Geneva has been unveiled in Europe, you won’t find it that quickly (read: not at all) on our continent. The target group is of course in the Middle East and China. But that only makes this spot more special. To @adyton the honor of winning the Spot of the Week this week and receiving an Autoblog cap or cap.

