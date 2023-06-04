Get ready: the first BMW XMs are starting to appear on Dutch roads!

It’s not the flagship we hoped for, but it’s the flagship we get: the BMW XM. The first car since the M1 to be fully developed by BMW M is a heavy SUV. Welcome to 2023.

There is a lot to say about this choice of BMW, but financially it is undoubtedly a smart move. The XM is a guaranteed success number. We have no doubt that Oud Zuid will soon be full of them.

The XM was unveiled in September and the first copies are now appearing on Dutch roads. For example, @justawheelchairguy managed to spot one in Enschede, near the stadium of FC Twente. According to the spotter, the car also belongs to a former FC Twente player: none other than Andy van der Meijde.

There will be another XM Label Red and a less strong XM 50e, but they are not yet delivered. The XM you see here is therefore the ‘ordinary’ one. This is already the most powerful BMW M ever (except for the Label Red), with 653 hp from the combination of a V8 and an electric motor. This makes this colossus quickly move from its place, despite its weight of 2,685 (!) kg.

The XM in question comes in grey, but this isn’t just lease grey. This is the Individual color Davit Gray Metallic. On a cloudy day, this appears gray by default, but when the sun shines on it, it has a golden glow. Gold accents (standard on an XM) this copy does not have. This XM is equipped with Shadow Line, which makes the car a little less extravagant.

You don’t see the brand new XM on every street corner yet, but registrations are still going fast. At the moment there are already 64 registered. These all have a price tag between 180 mille and 2 tons. This particular copy cost €190,998. Andy will not have paid for it (if he does drive it), because it is sponsored by BMW. Nice man.

