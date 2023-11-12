What could be even cooler to encounter than a 635 CSi? The racing version!

A category of cars that almost never appears in this section are racing cars. That’s quite logical, because you don’t often encounter them on the street. Yet @robertvh managed to spot one in the wild. Although on a trailer, but that also counts as a spot.

This is not just any racing car, but a wonderful old school racer. It concerns a BMW 635 CSi Group A. At least, that’s what this car looks like. We dare not say whether it is actually an original racing car.

The BMW 635 CSi was the successor to the legendary 3.0 CSL in the European Touring Car Championship. The CSL won titles in the 1970s, including with our compatriot Toine Hezemans behind the wheel.

So those were big shoes to fill, but the 635 CSi certainly did a good job. In 1981, 1983 and 1986 this car won the European Touring Car Championship. It was also the car that won the very first DTM title, in 1984.

Under the hood of the 635 CSi you will of course find the 3.5 liter six-in-line. In the racing car it is good for 290 hp and 350 Nm of torque. This is a fraction more than the M635 CSi, which delivers 286 hp and 340 Nm.

The car on the trailer here has the ‘Original BMW Teile’ livery, which gives you a look under the skin of the car. This livery was used in 1986 by Team Schnitzer, who won the European Touring Car Championship that year with the 635 CSi.

An E24 6 Series is certainly very cool to encounter in the Netherlands and that especially applies to this example in racing gear (whether it really has racing history or not). The title Autoblog Spot of the Week goes to @robertvh this time!

