This BAC Mono is more than four times (!) lighter than the car next to it.

Some cars you don’t have to drive to know they are sensational. The BAC Mono is such a car. You only have to glance at the specifications to know that the BAC Mono is more spectacular than any supercar or hypercar.

The appearance also speaks volumes. Especially from the rear, the BAC Mono looks like it definitely doesn’t belong on public roads. Actually that is the case, but this car is still street legal, as the license plate proves.

The most important figure with this car is, of course, not the power, but the weight. This single-seater has a weight of only 575 kg. To indicate how extremely little that is: this is another 100 kg lighter than a Donkervoort D8 GTO.

The BAC Mono was initially even lighter, but this copy is one from after 2015. Where the Mono first had a 2.3 Duratec four-cylinder, overhauled by Cosworth, the newer version has a 2.5, overhauled by Mountune. This block produces 302 hp. And that at a weight of 575 kg.

The BAC Mono also has a matching gearbox: a six-speed sequential transmission from Hewland. This has also been used in Formula 3. You won’t get much closer to a Formula 3 car for the street.

Another nice bonus to this spot is the car next to it. That is a Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, in all respects the opposite of the BAC Mono. With a weight of 2,530 kg, the GLS almost two tons heavier than the BAC.

Such a BAC Mono is of course extremely rare, but it is not the only one in the Netherlands. There has been a blue copy on the license plate since 2016. This white is therefore the second in the Netherlands.

