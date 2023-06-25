We always talk about Spyker and Donkervoort, but the brainchild of Klaas Zwart should not be forgotten either.

Due to the ongoing commotion around the brand Spyker you would almost forget that around the turn of the millennium there was another sports car with a Dutchman as the spiritual father. We are talking about the Ascari KZ1. This name sounds very exotic, but the letters KZ simply stand for the traditional Dutch name Klaas Zwart.

We are deliberately not talking about a Dutch brand, because Ascari is not. Based on the name you would say it is an Italian brand, but Ascari was based in England. The name was a tribute to the Italian racing driver Alberto Ascari.

The man behind Ascari was Klaas Zwart, who had made his fortune in oil. He could then start chasing his dream: launching his own car brand. This is a dream that rarely becomes reality, but Klaas Zwart has come a long way.

The Ascari KZ1 that you see here in the pictures was already the second model of Ascari. The first model was the Ecosse, which saw the light of day in 1998. This was the production version of the FGT concept car, designed by none other than Lee Noble.

The Ascari KZ1 appeared on the scene in 2003. The car looked a lot more modern, although it is not the design masterpiece that a Spyker is. Not at all in terms of interior, because that all looks pretty basic.

More important is the engine: it came with it BMW from. It is the well-known S62 V8 from the E39 M5. The power was increased considerably, because the block delivered 500 hp, 100 more than in the M5. This put the KZ1 on an equal footing with the Gallardowhich needed two extra cylinders to achieve this power.

The plan was to build 50 copies of the KZ1 (which is not much), but that probably never happened. Ascari went bust in 2010. It is not exactly known how many KZ1s were built before that time, but there are sources that claim that there are only 5.

What we know for sure is that one has a Dutch license plate. That’s this gray one spotted by @tdvphotography in Emmen. This is not the only Ascari in the Netherlands, because there is also an Ecosse on the license plate.

Whether 5 copies of the KZ1 were built or 50, this is a top spot anyway. That’s why we can congratulate @tdvphotography on the Spot of the Week. He will receive a nice Autoblog cap or hat of his choice.

Read more? Co-worker @willeme wrote an extensive special about the Ascari KZ1.

