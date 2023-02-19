This week in the Autoblog Spot of the Week: a hardcore combo in 010.

Unexpectedly encountering a big box is always fun, especially when there are two of them. A combo spot is extra fun if the cars have something in common, for example brand or color. Or if they are direct competitors, as in this case.

In this combo, spotted in Rotterdam, we see two cars from the category ‘hardcore version of an entry-level supercar’. With the latter we may be doing the cars a little short, but with that we distinguish them from their even faster brothers (the 720S and the Aventador).

For those not great at telling McLarens apart, this is one 600LT. That’s the hardcore version of the 570S. We see this parked next to a Huracán Performante, which is of course the hardcore version of Huracan.

The cars are very evenly matched, which is evident from the figures. From 0 to 100 km/h they are exactly the same (2.9 seconds) and the top speed is also almost the same (325 km/h vs. 328 km/h). The real question is of course who is faster on the track, but that is a bit more difficult to answer.

McLaren and Lamborghini have opted for a different approach to achieve the same performance. The Huracán Performante naturally has the well-known naturally aspirated V10, while the 600LT draws its power from a 3.8 liter V8 with two turbos.

Another important difference is the drive: with the McLaren all horsepower goes to the rear wheels, while the Lambo has four-wheel drive. In this particular case there is another notable difference. The 600LT is a convertible, if you haven’t noticed yet.

In any case, it’s a nice duo to bump into, which is what happened to @ooste13 last week. Because you don’t see a 600LT and a Huracán Performante next to each other every day in the Netherlands, we have chosen this spot as Autoblog Spot of the Week. @ooste13 receives a nice Autoblog cap or hat as a souvenir.

There will of course be a new episode of this section next Sunday. Did you come across something special? Share your photos on Autoblog Spots and maybe we’ll put your spot in the spotlight next week!

