Well, if the dealer trade-in is snappy, you can always try it yourself, right? This Autoblog reader makes a website to arrange it yourself.

Selling a used car is still quite difficult as a private person. You can of course exchange it for a piss price at the garage, but that is of course a real shame. You know how it goes, you are totally in love with the car they have there and you hope to get a good price for your current car.

However, you get an offer that is so low that you sell it yourself. Then you will at least get a lot more than the ridiculous trade-in value.

Autoblog reader creates website for M240i

It could be even worse, and that’s if you just have to get rid of your car and buy nothing. Then it is just the trade value or old iron price that you get for it. That will definitely not make you happy. So even then you make an advertisement on Marktplaats and wait for the people who have half of it.

Or, be like Mark. If only there were more people like Mark. Not just because Mark has a nice car in a cool color, but because he has a great occasion page has made.

According to his girlfriend, he has gone completely ‘turbonerd’, but we can only appreciate this. Mark spent 1.5 days making an internet page for his car. In doing so, he made grateful use of the well-known BMW layout. It’s not a copy, but you can see where the inspiration comes from.

Firmly priced

Mark has listed everything: everything about the car, the condition of the car and the equipment. Of course Mark is also a car enthusiast, so he screwed a Remus sports exhaust under his BMW 2 Series. Then such a B58B30 sounds just a bit better. All invoices are also present, so you can see how much money Mark has already spent on his car.

You can view the ad here. The car is from 2018 and has run 80,000 km. Mark really wants it 39,950 euros have for. In terms of price, Mark is also at the dealer level. In fact, Mark is even there abovebecause for less you have a copy at the BMW dealer with warranty.

So that 39,999 seems way too much to us (no guarantee, private individual). But you may still be able to negotiate it with Mark. But yes, even at a dealer, the car does not have its own website where you can view everything about the car! Interested? Check out Mark’s M240i website here!

