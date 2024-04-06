Autoblog Podcast 55. With the news that there will be no 120 km/h speed limit on the autobahn.

And that the Mercedes EQS turns out to be quite a cannon. In terms of depreciation then. This and more in the 55th Autoblog Podcast!

00:00 Intro

03:!5 The week of Wouter and Nicolas

08:23 The hottest Autoblog news

09:07 No speed limit on the autobahn

12:08 Mercedes EQS depreciation cannon

15:18 Rivian built 100,000 cars

16:48 Things aren't going so well with Tesla

19:28 84 year old with homemade driver's license

23:32 Kia Picanto: more BPM than Cayenne Turbo GT

25:46 XPeng G6

27:55 Short news

30:53 Occasions

34:23 Earn money with Autoblog Spots!

35:40 Outro

