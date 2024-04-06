Autoblog Podcast 55. With the news that there will be no 120 km/h speed limit on the autobahn.
And that the Mercedes EQS turns out to be quite a cannon. In terms of depreciation then. This and more in the 55th Autoblog Podcast!
00:00 Intro
03:!5 The week of Wouter and Nicolas
08:23 The hottest Autoblog news
09:07 No speed limit on the autobahn
12:08 Mercedes EQS depreciation cannon
15:18 Rivian built 100,000 cars
16:48 Things aren't going so well with Tesla
19:28 84 year old with homemade driver's license
23:32 Kia Picanto: more BPM than Cayenne Turbo GT
25:46 XPeng G6
27:55 Short news
30:53 Occasions
34:23 Earn money with Autoblog Spots!
35:40 Outro
You can also listen to the Autoblog Podcast via Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
