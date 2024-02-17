Will Lucid finally become interesting for the Dutch market?

..now that there is a cheaper entry-level model? Wouter and Nicolas also discuss the motion in the House of Representatives to partially reverse the fine increase. This and much more in Autoblog Podcast 50.

You can also listen to the Autoblog Podcast via Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This article Autoblog Podcast #50: Lucid entry-level + reverse fine increase first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Autoblog #Podcast #Lucid #entrylevel #reverse #fine #increase