Wouter and Nicolas are once again far apart.

Wouter is in Singapore for the new Porsche Macan and Nicolas has been presented with the bill for his Tesla upgrade. As long as it all ends well… this and more in Autoblog Podcast 47!

You can also listen to the Autoblog Podcast via Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

